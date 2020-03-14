• The Brazoria County Health Department is tracing the steps of two people who tested positive for the coronavirus to figure out who they might have made contact with, county officials said. The two people are between the ages of 35 and 45 and share a home in Alvin. They have been self-quarantined since going for the test Thursday in Harris County, Brazoria County spokeswoman Sharon Trower said.
Officials declined to provide any more information about them, citing federal privacy laws. That includes whether anyone else lives in their home and, if so, whether those people would be tested.
The affected residents told officials they had not traveled outside the Houston area but attended the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, which shut down last week after learning an infected Montgomery County man had been at an affiliated event. It is not known when the Brazoria County residents attended or whether that is where they contracted the virus, Trower said.
• H-E-B’s San Antonio-based headquarters announced Saturday that all H-E-B stores will close at 8 p.m. and operate from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. daily until further notice. “There is no need for panic buying, this is not like a hurricane,” an H-E-B spokeswoman told The Associated Press. “This should not be a ‘stock up’ event.” H-E-B store hours normally vary from 24 hours a day to 6 a.m. until midnight.
• The city of Galveston has suspended permitting for large special events of 250 people and more to stop the spread of coronavirus, officials said. All commission and committee meeting will also be postponed for 14 days, said Marissa Barnett, spokeswoman for the city. City employees will also try to conduct as much business over the phone and online as possible, Barnett said. City officials are also asking private event organizers to consider postponing events, Barnett said.
• The Galveston Wharves Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting Tuesday to discuss the effect the coronavirus could have on the port and its operations. The meeting is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. at the board’s headquarters.
The wharves board is scheduled to go into executive session to receive legal advice about its operating agreements with cruise lines, and to talk about economic development negotiations, according to the posted agenda. Port Director Rodger Rees is also scheduled to discuss the effects and impacts coronavirus will have on port operations. Carnival Cruise Line announced Friday it will cease all cruises nationally until April 10, and Royal Caribbean announced a 30-day halt to its operations.
• Early Saturday morning, the U.S. House of Representatives approved a sweeping bill that would expand access to testing for coronavirus, as well as provide food aid and sick leave benefits to some Americans. The House passed the Families First Coronavirus Response Act by a vote of 363-40.
U.S. Rep. Randy Weber, a Republican from Friendswood who represents Galveston County, was one of the votes against the bill, saying, “Congress will continue provide funding and legislative resources needed to ensure families and communities weather this storm. While we must address this situation, we cannot use it as an excuse to create permanent programs or government spending that will long outlast this virus. Early this morning, the House passed legislation that was not made available to members until just minutes before the vote. I did not support it because I am not in favor of passing a bill to find out what is in it.”
• Spain locked down its 46 million citizens Saturday and France ordered the closing of just about everything the rest of the world loves about it — the Eiffel Tower, the Louvre, the cafes, restaurants and cinema — as governments took increasingly desperate measures to put more space between people and contain the coronavirus. More borders snapped shut around the globe: President Donald Trump announced that the United States, which days ago barred travelers from most of Europe, will extend the ban to Britain and Ireland, where cases are on the rise.
