HOUSTON

The city of Houston and Harris County health officials have canceled the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo and other events through March over coronavirus fears.

The rodeo and other events will end tonight, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced at a noon news conference.

This is a developing story. Check later for more.

