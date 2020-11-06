Galveston County property owners have until Nov. 30 to take advantage of the split/half payment option, according to the Galveston County Tax Office.
Payments must be postmarked by Nov. 30, and the second half won't be due until June 30. Payments also can be made online at www.galcotax.com or by calling 866-865-1433 (English) or 866-865-1435 (Spanish).
For people wanting to make a payment in person, full-time offices will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays in Galveston, League City, Santa Fe and Texas City; 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month in Crystal Beach; and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays at Friendswood City Hall (satellite offices close from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch).
For information, visit the website, email galcotax@co.galveston.tx.us, or call 409-766-2481.
— Angela Wilson
