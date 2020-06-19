Although most of this year’s Juneteenth festivities have been canceled in Galveston County because of COVID-19, you can still celebrate by attending the 41st annual Al Edwards’ Juneteenth Celebration at 10 a.m. on the front lawn of Ashton Villa, 2312 Broadway in Galveston.
If you can't make today's celebration, the Galveston Historical Foundation, in conjunction with the University of Texas Medical Branch, will live stream the event, which you can watch here.
Check back at 10 a.m. to watch it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.