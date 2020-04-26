LEAGUE CITY
The Galveston County Health District plans to continue free drive-through COVID-19 testing in League City this week after quickly reaching its capacity in appointments for tests Thursday and Friday.
The tests are by appointment only and are available to anyone, regardless of whether they show symptoms of infection or health conditions that put them in high-risk categories.
Testing will continue at the city hall annex building, 500 W. Walker St., Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. A call center to make appointments to be tested will be open 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Call 409-356-9950 to make an appointment to be tested at the League City site.
The health district on Wednesday opened a call center and on Thursday and Friday opened a testing site in League City for the first time since beginning free drive-through testing.
By the end of the day Wednesday, the health district booked appointments for the maximum amount of tests it was able to administer — 100 each day — at the League City site for both Thursday and Friday.
The health district tested a total of 224 people Friday, 92 of which were tested in League City. The Texas City site, which has a testing capacity of 150, tested the other 132 people Friday.
As of Friday, 13,932 Galveston County residents — roughly 4 percent of the total population — have been tested, the health district said. That number does not include Galveston County residents who may have been tested outside of the county.
On Thursday and Friday of this week, the testing site will be rotated from League City back to Galveston, the health district announced. Galveston had previously hosted a testing site at Fire Station No. 5, 5728 Ball St.
Testing will continue to be available Monday through Friday at the Galveston County Health District, 9850 Emmett Lowry Expressway, in Texas City. The call center for the Texas City testing site is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call 409-978-4040 to make an appointment at the Texas City site.
Testing locations and capacity are subject to change week-to-week, the health district said.
