GALVESTON
District 6 Councilwoman Marie Robb is now among several Galveston County elected officials who have tested positive for the coronavirus, Robb confirmed Thursday.
With only mild symptoms so far, Robb virtually attended a Galveston City Council meeting Thursday despite her illness.
Robb tested positive for the virus Tuesday after her husband, Chris, tested positive over the weekend, she said.
"My husband was feeling bad, so we both went and got tested," Robb said, adding that she initially tested negative Sunday but went back for a second test during the week.
Robb on Thursday had a cough and a fever and was hoping her symptoms wouldn't worsen. She was taking vitamins and drinking plenty of fluids, she said. During Thursday's meeting, Robb asked questions and participated, though she did feel warm off and on, she said.
"I'm doing everything I can to get rid of it," Robb said.
Robb had received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination and now likely will have to wait about 90 days to receive her second dose, she said. A single dose of the vaccine doesn't provide full protection against the coronavirus.
Other Galveston County officials have tested positive for the coronavirus or gone into quarantine since the beginning of the pandemic. League City Mayor Pat Hallisey was hospitalized with the illness in November and battled the virus for six weeks, and League City Fire Marshal Tommy Cones suffered with it for two weeks in April. Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset quarantined in July after a family member tested positive.
Robb encouraged people to stay safe and get tested regularly.
"I've always gotten tested on a regular basis because I didn't want to be a super-spreader," Robb said.
