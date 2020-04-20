GALVESTON
Coastal cities are accustomed to responding to hurricanes and other weather disasters, but modifying plans to deal with coronavirus means adapting strategies and changing command centers with social distancing in mind.
Response to the virus has meant rewriting plans meant for short, acute events to meet the needs of long-lasting disasters and could mean some long-term changes to local emergency plans.
COVID-19 has meant changing much about the way Galveston handles disasters, Chief of Emergency Management Mark Morgan said.
Normally during hurricanes, the emergency management office is packed with people. But during a pandemic, Morgan has limited staff at the office to three, he said.
The lingering pandemic also has forced the city to redefine what constitutes essential personnel, Morgan said. Services such as trash collection and mowing city property aren’t necessary in the immediate aftermath of a hurricane but are during months of continued pandemic response, Morgan said.
The city has reorganized schedules so employees who must go to work physically, including street crews, don’t interact with other employees any more than necessary, Morgan said.
Spreading people out, rather than gathering them together, has become the new way for Dickinson, too, said Greg Trantham, an emergency manager.
“We try to do most things over the phone,” Trantham said. “It’s very eerily quiet.”
The pandemic also has required a top-down response, unlike weather disasters, Trantham said.
“Usually, if you have a hurricane, the procedures start locally,” Trantham said. “The cities start forming their plans and making their requests for resources.”
Many pandemic orders are originating at the federal and state levels, however, he said.
But emergency management plans are made to adapt, League City Emergency Management Coordinator Ryan Edgehill said.
The office has been staggering shift times and splitting up the week so workers aren’t mingling more than necessary, Edgehill said.
Edgehill also is trying track expenses to be submitted to FEMA, but that's also a different proposition this time, he said.
“Everything that’s going in the system is most likely tied to the disaster,” Edgehill said.
“There are still folks that are going about their normal, everyday job,” he said. “It’s working out who is still working on the disaster.”
The bulk of the day for emergency management coordinators has been about getting and disseminating the latest information, Edgehill said.
“I have never been on more conference calls in my life,” Edgehill said. “There is a wealth of information.”
It’s likely cities will change some of their emergency management policies in the long term because of the lessons coronavirus has taught, Morgan said.
“In some of our sheltering activities, we have it where everybody’s in one building,” Morgan said. “We’ll have to figure out how to spread people out.”
And most of the federal pandemic simulations didn’t focus on protective measures but assumed there’d be a treatment or cure, Morgan said.
“Instead of testing people, we’d be giving them a shot,” Morgan said. “Out of this, nationally, we’re probably going to develop a better policy.”
