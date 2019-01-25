LEAGUE CITY
A woman arrested earlier this month over accusations she illegally posed as a federal agent was charged this week for pulling a fire alarm at a League City hotel, officials said.
Ana Gill, 33, was charged on Tuesday with causing a false alarm, a Class A misdemeanor, according to the League City Fire Marshal's office.
The fire marshal's office on Jan. 19 released a surveillance photo of a woman suspected of pulling a fire alarm at the South Shore Harbour Resort on Jan. 4.
After releasing the photo, several tips came into the office that the woman might be Gill, who had been arrested in La Marque on Jan. 9 on a charge of impersonating a public servant.
The La Marque Police Department accused Gill of confronting employees at a personal loan office on Interstate 45, and of trying to pass herself off as a "secret agent" working for the FBI and the Treasury Department.
That incident happened on Jan. 4, the same day of the false alarm at the hotel.
Fire investigators interviewed Gill at the Galveston County Jail on Tuesday. She told investigators she pulled the fire alarm because she saw smoke in the resort's bathrooms, though an arson investigation turned up no sign of a fire, according to the fire marshal's office.
Gill was still in custody Friday at the Galveston County Jail. She was being held on $30,000 bond, according to jail records.
