Robbie Levi Kimball, 40, and one of his dogs on March 8 were hit by a dump truck and killed on the causeway, authorities said. His other dog, an 11-year-old beagle-mix named Sooki, survived and was taken to the Galveston Island Humane Society, 6814 Broadway.
It appeared Kimball, who authorities described as homeless, was walking across the causeway with his two dogs near the southbound entry ramp from Tiki Island to Interstate 45 when the crash occurred, Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.
Sooki was unharmed and in good condition when taken to the humane society, Josh Henderson, executive director and CEO, said at the time.
Kimball was transported to a University of Texas Medical Branch hospital and was pronounced dead, Galveston County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Ray Nolen said.
The other dog died at the scene, Nolen said.
The shelter identified Sooki from a microchip, Henderson said.
Kimball’s next of kin was notified, but said they couldn't take care of the dog, Henderson said.
Dog lovers reached out to help. Sooki already has seven applicants who have lined up to adopt her, Henderson said.
“We’re in the process of looking at the applicants,” Henderson said. “We’re going to make sure that this dog has an awesome home to go to.”
The shelter planned to finalize the adoption by Tuesday night, Henderson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.