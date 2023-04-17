Reporters José Mendiola, left, and Trace Harris hold two first place awards from Texas Managing Editors for their Checks in The Mail series, which exposed the theft of more than $1 million from the U.S. Postal Service in Galveston.
The Daily News series Checks in the Mail, which exposed an epidemic of mail theft and check fraud centered on the Bob Lyons Post Office, was named Saturday among the best investigative reports produced in Texas during 2022.
The Texas Managing Editors awarded the series its Star Investigative Report of The Year for Class AA, which includes print publications produced at least four times a week and web-only news organizations that employ at least nine full-time journalists.
“This is stellar work,” the contest judge wrote about the series. “Through creative use of public records searches and on-the-record interviews with notoriously reluctant bankers, Trace Harris and José Mendiola pieced together an astonishing tale of postal theft and bank fraud that left uncooperative postal officials scrambling to regain control of the narrative.
“I’m truly impressed.”
The series also won Harris and Mendiola a first place award for Team Effort in the annual competition.
Daily News journalists also were awarded:
• Second Places
Michael A. Smith, Star Opinion Writer of the Year
Stuart Villanueva, Sports Photography
Dustin Chase, Comment and Criticism
• Third Places
Harris, Mendiola, Laura Elder and Smith, Community Service, Checks in the Mail
Leonard Woolsey, General Column Writing
James Lacombe, Sports Features
Honorable Mention
Jennifer Reynolds, Sports Photography
Texas Managing Editors is a professional association promoting excellence in journalism. The group held its annual convention Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Moody Gardens.
