Abandoned house catches on fire, officials say By JOSÉ MENDIOLA The Daily News Jose Mendiola Reporter Jan 18, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Galveston firefighters battle a blaze at a house in the 5500 block of Broadway on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News Galveston firefighters enter a burning house in the 5500 block of Broadway on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Galveston Fire Department was called at 5:50 p.m. Wednesday to a house fire located at 5503 Broadway, Chief Charles Olsen said Wednesday night.“The house was abandoned — it didn’t look like anybody was living in there,” Olsen said.About 25 percent of the house was damaged by the fire, Olsen said.As of Wednesday night, there is no clear indication on what started the fire, but officials hope to have an answer by Thursday afternoon, Olsen said.There were no injuries or deaths, Olsen said.The fire is being investigated, he said. José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Charles Olsen Official Death Answer Injury Galveston Fire Department Abandoned House Jose Mendiola Reporter Follow Jose Mendiola Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesJury says not guilty in trial over La Marque drive-by killingOver $30,000 and eight slot machines confiscated in raid, authorities saidMixed results reported from across Galveston Bay'It's like Animal House,' rental foes tell Dickinson City CouncilTwo sought in killing on Galveston's far East EndGalveston man charged, suspected in Christmas fentanyl deathsVehicles, garage struck by bullets in Texas City, police sayFirst waterfront luxury condos planned for Bolivar Peninsula; country Western club replaces The JungleSanta Fe man charged with aggravated assault after stand-off, police sayNo one injured in afternoon house fire in Galveston CollectionsCounty events celebrate life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.County celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. with prayers, paradesGalveston County artist creates mythical mural at the Sunshine CenterNia Cultural Center celebrates KwanzaaPlungers hit the water to raise funds for aquatics programBrand-new gentoo makes debut at Galveston's Moody GardensSanta makes appearance at Galveston recreation centers CommentedHow about covering the corruption many worry about (95) Capitol Police officer should have been fired, at least (82) Guest commentary: 'Will of the People' is a complex concept (80) An expert's warning: "No street drug is safe right now' (79) Will the law or the Republican traitors prevail? (79) Paxton has good reason to seek LGBTQIA information (68) We voters should ensure Jan. 6 was Trump's swansong (42) Daily News convenes newly configured editorial board (40) We must all stand up for freedom here and in Ukraine (36) Guest editorial, The Washington Post: Trump's avoidance the least of the problem (35)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.