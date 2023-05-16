55-year-old Deer Park man killed in Marathon fire By JOSÉ MENDIOLA The Daily News Jose Mendiola Reporter May 16, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TEXAS CITYThe man who died Monday morning in a fire at Marathon Petroleum Corp.’s Galveston Bay Refinery was a Deer Park resident, officials said.The man was identified as Scott Higgins, 55, John “D.J.” Florence, chief investigator for the Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office, said.Marathon did not comment about the details of the fire.Two other employees of Marathon were hospitalized because of the fire, spokeswoman Melissa Ory said Tuesday.Marathon did not reveal the medical status of the employees.A full investigation will be conducted to determine the cause of the fire, Ory said.The fire had started at 9:30 a.m. and was under control by 12 p.m., Texas City Police Department said in a statement.This is the second death at the refinery in the past two months.A contract worker, identified as Alfredo Reyes, 25, at the refinery died after being electrocuted on Feb. 28, officials said.Neither the Texas City Fire Department nor The Occupational Safety and Health Administration could be reached for comment for the second day in a row. 