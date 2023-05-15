COM bond proposal for new library

Replacing the 54-year-old Learning Resource Center, which houses the library and auditorium, at College of the Mainland is part of the college’s $250 million bond proposal.

 SCOTT TURNBOUGH COLLEGE OF THE MAINLAND/Courtesy

Voters approved the $250 million College of the Mainland bond package after a count of provisional ballots provided only one additional vote in favor of the bond, officials said Monday.

The final vote May 6 was 2,940 votes in favor of the bond and 2,937 votes against, according to complete and unofficial results.

Sarah Grunau: 409-683-5226; sarah.grunau@galvnews.com

2
1
1
0
0

(3) comments

Tamara Beene

I guess there is no way to confirm that? Release the info on the other 9 votes!

Report Add Reply
Jose' Boix

What a magnificent way to start the week! Thank you for sharing the great news! This effort would serve well as a Political Science lesson. The value of 1 Vote, and the impact of voter apathy!

Thanks to Dr. Warren Nichols, the COM Board, plus our "EdVote Consultants" and the COMPAC2023 Team! The herculean effort paid off at the end!

Report Add Reply
Charlotte O'rourke

Every vote counts and this result makes everyone see the importance of exercising that right.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription