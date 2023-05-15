Voters approved the $250 million College of the Mainland bond package after a count of provisional ballots provided only one additional vote in favor of the bond, officials said Monday.
The final vote May 6 was 2,940 votes in favor of the bond and 2,937 votes against, according to complete and unofficial results.
With the one additional vote found by a count of provisional ballots, there were four votes in favor of the bond that determined the final outcome.
The race originally was too close to call May 6 after votes were tallied, and a handful of 13 provisional ballots were set to determine the outcome Monday, officials said.
Of those 13 provisional ballots, only one of those votes was in the correct jurisdiction of the college’s voting district, officials said.
“Approval of the bond measure means the communities we serve have confidence in what we are doing,” Warren Nichols, president of the college, said in a statement Monday. “Our job now is to be good stewards of this taxpayer money and continue to be responsible and mindful of everything we do as we fulfill our goals of making student success our top priority.”
And now that the major bond package has been accepted by a thin margin of voters, the college can direct its focus to the four major projects that the bond will fund.
Those projects include a new 134,000-square-foot library and classroom building, a new 50,000-square-foot Public Services Center, a new 20,000-square-foot Corporate and Continuing Education Center and a new 50,000-square-foot, 3-story classroom building.
The bond also will go toward additions and renovations to the Welding Building, College Services, Industrial Education Building as well as infrastructure upgrades and campus improvements and the demolition of the Learning Resource Center building, according to the college.
“As we prepare to enter this new chapter, we ask for your continued patience as we soon begin the next steps in the bond process by working with architects on the facility designs,” Nichols said in the statement.
The approved bond package is expected to cost $32.72 per year, or 63 cents per week, on a home valued at $100,000, less exemptions. Property taxes are not affected for residents 65 and older or disabled if the appropriate homestead exemptions are filed with the Galveston County Appraisal District, officials from the college said Monday.
The $96 million library and classroom building will accommodate College of the Mainland’s growing student population, provide relief to handicapped students who have struggled to maneuver in an aged library and solve a safety problem that worries top leaders, officials said.
(3) comments
I guess there is no way to confirm that? Release the info on the other 9 votes!
What a magnificent way to start the week! Thank you for sharing the great news! This effort would serve well as a Political Science lesson. The value of 1 Vote, and the impact of voter apathy!
Thanks to Dr. Warren Nichols, the COM Board, plus our "EdVote Consultants" and the COMPAC2023 Team! The herculean effort paid off at the end!
Every vote counts and this result makes everyone see the importance of exercising that right.
