Four teenagers were arrested and charged Thursday in connection to a fight during which three other teens were beaten at an August back-to-school party, authorities said.
One of the victim’s parents called the League City Police Department Aug. 13 about the fight, which happened at about 11 p.m. the night before, José Ortega, department public information officer, said.
The parent stated the three teenagers were attending a party at a home on Vega Court when they were beaten by multiple teenagers who were at the party, Ortega said.
Detectives interviewed victims, suspects and reviewed multiple video recordings of the beating, Ortega said.
Four suspects have been charged in the case.
Isaac Lamont Walton, 17, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Ortega said. Walton was held Thursday in the Galveston County Jail on a $40,000 bond for that felony change.
Police would not disclose what weapon was alleged to have been used to justify the charge.
Gregory Kearns, 17, was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury, Ortega said. A $2,500 bond was set for that misdemeanor offense, Ortega said.
Two 16-year-old boys, who were not named because they are juveniles, also were charged with assault causing bodily injury, Ortega said.
