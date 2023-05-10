Four families displaced by Galveston fire, chief said By JOSÉ MENDIOLA The Daily News Jose Mendiola Reporter May 10, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Galveston firefighters battle a blaze at an apartment complex in the 2200 block of Avenue O in Galveston on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News Galveston firefighters battle a blaze at an apartment complex in the 2200 block of Avenue O in Galveston on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. GALVESTONAn adult and child were treated for smoke inhalation during a fire Wednesday afternoon in the 2200 block of Avenue O, Fire Chief Charles Olsen said.The fire was reported about 2:45 p.m. in a two-story apartment complex where four families were living, Olsen said.The fire was believed to have started on the first floor and spread to the second floor, Olsen said."I believe all four families were displaced," Olsen said. "There's no way they can stay there."No deaths and no injuries other than the smoke inhalation were reported, Olsen said.The fire department was investigating the cause of the fire as of Wednesday afternoon, Olsen said. 