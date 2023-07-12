Methodist Church Split

The Rev. Jim Bass, pastor at Friendswood Methodist Church, speaks Wednesday about the schism in the United Methodist Church that led his congregation to vote to leave the United Methodist Church and join the Global Methodist Church.

 Stuart Villanueva/The Daily News

Four Galveston County congregations have split from the United Methodist Church, one of the most popular Protestant denominations, in a schism some attribute to controversy over LGBTQ+ issues and what they see as the organization’s inability or unwillingness to control a leftward drift among some other congregations.

St. Matthew’s Methodist Church, Port Bolivar Methodist Church, Bay Vue Methodist Church and Friendswood Methodist have disaffiliated from the United Methodist Church and joined the Global Methodist Church, which formed in May last year, members said.

