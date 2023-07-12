The Rev. Jim Bass, pastor at Friendswood Methodist Church, speaks Wednesday about the schism in the United Methodist Church that led his congregation to vote to leave the United Methodist Church and join the Global Methodist Church.
Four Galveston County congregations have split from the United Methodist Church, one of the most popular Protestant denominations, in a schism some attribute to controversy over LGBTQ+ issues and what they see as the organization’s inability or unwillingness to control a leftward drift among some other congregations.
St. Matthew’s Methodist Church, Port Bolivar Methodist Church, Bay Vue Methodist Church and Friendswood Methodist have disaffiliated from the United Methodist Church and joined the Global Methodist Church, which formed in May last year, members said.
The Global Methodist Church formed May 1, 2022, amid a crackling divide in the United Methodist Church among leaders wanting to hold strictly to the “United Methodist Book of Discipline” and those pursuing more inclusion.
Although the conflict goes back decades, officials with local churches mark the 2019 United Methodist Church General Conference as the breaking point.
During that conference, church leaders passed “The Traditional Plan,” which affirmed bans on gay marriage and ministry of homosexual clergy and leaders, and increased enforcement of that ban. That plan also approved procedures for local churches to disaffiliate from the denomination and retain local church property.
And the vote triggered a deeper rift between United Methodist Church leaders. Many of the liberal churches defied those rulings, officials said. Hundreds of churches held congregational votes about whether to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church altogether, and Galveston County Global Methodist Church leaders said their primary move was because the United Methodist Church wasn’t upholding standards and the ban on gay marriage and ministry of homosexual clergy.
When the Global Methodist Church was introduced, an uptick in disaffiliations was apparent.
As of last week, more than 6,000 United Methodist congregations, one-fifth of U.S. Methodist Churches, had voted to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church, AP reported.
But while national United Methodist Church leaders voted in favor of hardening bans on gay marriage, Galveston County congregations and leaders were stepping away from the denomination many say was becoming too progressive.
“Over time we just felt that the United Methodist Church had drifted away,” The Rev. Jim Bass of Friendswood Methodist said. “There were bishops of the church who did not believe in the divinity of Christ and did not affirm his bodily resurrection.”
Friendswood Methodist Church disaffiliated from the United Methodist Church last year, and Bass isn’t denying that LGBTQ+ issues were a part of the church’s decision to split.
Especially in recent years, United Methodist Churches defied the rulings of the Book of Discipline, which spells out church doctrine, and defied the council of Bishop’s hardening of LGBTQ+ policies, Bass said.
“The United Methodist Church has doctoral standards and on paper, they are the same as ours,” Bass said. “But from our perspective, they did not enforce those standards.”
The Rev. Valerie Hudson, leader of Bay Vue Methodist Church on the Bolivar Peninsula, agreed, and said she believes the United Methodist Church is losing its traditional viewpoints.
“The LGBTQ issues are not the whole focus,” Hudson said. “The truth is people are splitting from a church that no longer follows who we believe Jesus Christ is.”
“Most United Methodist Churches are choosing Global Methodist because there is some structure there that feels like home and what they signed up for,” Hudson said.
Leaders of Global Methodist Churches also believe there is more freedom with the new denomination to appoint their own ministers.
Leaders at some island United Methodist Churches have opted to not make changes to their congregations, and continue aligning with the United Methodist Church.
“I grew up in the United Methodist Church and my call to ministry came out of this space,” said The Rev. Reverend Michael Gienger of Central Methodist Church in Galveston. “We have always tried to be a church that is big and wide and as inclusive as the love of God is.”
Gienger has heard overwhelming support from the Central Methodist Church congregation to continue its affiliation with the United Methodist Church, he said.
“We have always had LGBTQ persons and folks of all different types,” Gienger said.
“While some think the United Methodist Church has become more progressive, the reality is nothing has changed, but Methodism has often reflected the politics of the larger country.”
In Texas, 315 United Methodist Churches have voted in favor of disaffiliating since the policy was approved in 2019, according to the United Methodist Church.
Moody Methodist Church isn’t among them.
“We are a diverse church, we said we can not rightfully divide our church,” The Rev. Alicia Besser said.
Leadership within the church believes the United Methodist Book of Discipline has not changed, Besser said.
“We have learned to love and be together instead of worrying about division,” she said. “The gospel is inclusive.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.