GALVESTON
A trio of former Texas Land Commissioners warn the end of Texas’ open beaches may be near if Sen. Mayes Middleton’s controversial Senate Bill 434 passes.
Opponents worry the bill would empower beachside property owners to bar the public from the dry sand between their homes and the Gulf of Mexico, eroding rights spelled out in Texas’ Open Beaches Act.
“I get it, there are people in the great state of Texas who go to the beach and make asses of themselves and frequently do it in front of someone else’s property, and that’s unfortunate,” Jerry Patterson, a Republican who ran the Texas General Land Office from 2003 to 2015, said.
“But the solution to that problem is law enforcement," he said. "It’s not to change the law that will negatively impact beach access, and it will."
Patterson and former Land Commissioners Garry Mauro and David Dewhurst wrote a column opposing SB-434 that appeared Feb. 28 in The Daily News. Mauro, a Democrat, ran the land office from 1983 to 1999; Dewhurst, a Republican, succeeded him and held the office until 2003 when he was sworn in as lieutenant governor.
The Texas General Land Office, which the three headed, is the key agency enforcing the public's rights under the Open Beaches Act.
Not every beachfront property owner will put out private beach signs, but some will, Patterson said. The bill would allow property owners to restrict access to all but the wet beach, he said.
“I spoke at length with an attorney at the Texas General Land Office who specializes in coastal law and litigated coastal issues for the attorney general, so I know what I’m talking about,” Patterson said.
Land office attorney David Green did not return requests for comment Tuesday.
The bill states:
“In a suit or administrative proceeding brought or defended under this subchapter or whose determination is affected by this subchapter pertaining to, a showing that the area in question is located in the area from mean low tide to the line of vegetation, the burden of proof is on the party seeking to establish is prima facie evidence that: The title of the littoral owner does not include the right to prevent the public from using the area for ingress and egress to the sea; or there is imposed on the area a common law right or easement in favor of the public for ingress and egress to the sea.”
State Senators first heard the bill in a Feb. 15 meeting of the 88th Legislative session, and referred it to the Natural Resources and Economic Development Committee. It hasn’t moved from that phase. State Rep. Richard Hayes filed the same bill, House Bill 3114, on March 1.
The Galveston City Council is hearing complaints from residents about the city’s support of the bill, but no council member has requested an agenda item to revote on the matter, Mayor Craig Brown said. The deadline to place an item on the March 23 agenda is March 15, he said.
“I am very aware there is still confusion on the practical meaning of the bill and, because of this, I’m researching it in more detail,” Brown said. “I have heard that there was a meeting last Wednesday between Sen. Middleton and the General Land Office on revising the bill.
“The bill may change and answer many of these questions. I’m monitoring this and may have more input on this shortly.”
Middleton hasn’t responded to multiple requests for interviews since Feb. 15, but wrote a statement Feb. 21.
“Senate Bill 434 makes no changes to restrict the Open Beaches Act, which remains a continuous use easement as always,” Middleton wrote. “It only changes the presumption if the state claims your beachfront private property as state lands.
“Senate Bill 434 does not in any way take away our open beaches or limit them.”
The former land commissioners argue Middleton is flat-out wrong.
The bill would strip the land office’s authority to define the boundaries of the public beach and would allow the upland beachfront property owner to make that determination, Patterson said.
“The property owner could then deny access to the public beach easement that existed between the line of vegetation and the mean high tide mark,” the three argued. “That would then limit Texas beachgoer’s access to only what is known as the ‘wet beach' — the area between the low tide and the high tide lines.
"When that area is washed by waves during periods of high tide, SB 434 would result in there being no beach at all for Texans to use.
“If SB 434 passes, don’t be surprised if you show up at your favorite beach spot and you’re confronted with a fenced off beach or no trespassing signs.”
