LA MARQUE
Former city Human Resources Director Madeline "Patty" Rees filed a lawsuit May 1 against the city and City Manager Cesar Garcia asserting she was wrongfully terminated and defamed by Garcia's characterization of the separation.
Rees asserts she was wrongfully terminated in violation of her contract in late January in retaliation for reporting "possible illegal conduct" by Garcia, according to court documents.
Her 15-year employment with the city ended after a Dec. 14 incident during which Garcia allowed a man experiencing a mental health crisis into city hall, which frightened some employees.
Rees distributed incident reports for city employees to fill out about the event, many of which were highly critical of Garcia’s decision.
Those reports eventually made their way to city council, which on Jan. 23 instructed Garcia to work on a performance and security improvement plan because of the way the incident was handled.
Garcia at the time said Rees had resigned rather than face termination and that the action had nothing to with her actions after the Dec. 14 incident.
Rees asserts she was terminated because she reported the incident and that Garcia defamed her in comments he made to a Daily News reporter, according to court documents.
Garcia told The Daily News on Feb. 2 he gave Rees the option to resign rather than fire her.
Rees is seeking damages of more than $200,000 through the lawsuit, which was filed in the 10th District Court.
The Daily News has been unable to reach Rees since her departure from the city.
Neither her attorneys nor city officials could be reached for comment late Thursday when the lawsuit came to light.
Sarah Grunau: 409-683-5226; sarah.grunau@galvnews.com
