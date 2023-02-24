GALVESTON
A mail carrier working in Galveston pleaded guilty and was sentenced to six months’ probation for interfering with mail passage, according to the United States Postal Service Office of the Inspector General.
The office disclosed the information Friday in response to Feb. 9 inquiries by U.S. Rep. Randy Weber and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz.
On Jan. 25, in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas, a former city carrier assistant pleaded guilty to one count of obstructing the passage of mail, according to postal officials.
The unnamed former employee was charged for discarding deliverable mail, which special agents subsequently recovered, according to the postal service.
Officials also disclosed that in fiscal year 2023, the Office of Inspector General Hotline received 33 complaints of mail theft in the Galveston County area, which have been forwarded for investigation.
“We continue to meet regularly with the Postal Inspection Service, working together with our law enforcement partners to identify and hold responsible those who take advantage of the public’s trust in our postal system,” Vernessa Medina, deputy assistant inspector general for investigations, said in a letter to lawmakers.
The Daily News series “Checks in The Mail” found that from Jan. 1, 2020, to Aug. 14, 2022, the Galveston Police Department took reports of 140 cases of checks stolen after being mailed. Those checks were altered through a process called washing, and cashed for amounts averaging about $7,000 but reaching as much as $34,221 and totaling more than $1 million, according to documents The Daily News obtained through the Texas Public Information Act and interviews with victims.
Cruz and Weber stated in a letter dated Feb. 3 they were encouraged to hear Galveston postal employees were removed or prosecuted after an investigation by the Postal Service Office of the Inspector General.
The Daily News reported Dec. 10 that the law enforcement arm of the U.S. Postal Service in fiscal year 2021 investigated three allegations of checks being stolen in Galveston and washed, which led to the arrest of a postal worker.
The inspector general didn’t reveal the identity of the person who was arrested, whether that person had been criminally charged, whether the case still was under investigation or whether it had been adjudicated.
The letter also revealed another postal worker had been removed from the Galveston Post Office for intentional delay of mail.
The February letter from Cruz and Weber was addressed to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, Chief Postal Inspector Gary Barksdale, Inspector General Tammy Hull and Texas 2 District Manager David Camp.
In the letter, Weber and Cruz set a Feb. 24 deadline to answer numerous questions about mail theft in Galveston.
The letter was prompted in part by the ongoing Daily News special report about the crimes and cites excerpts from past articles.
(1) comment
Why is the identity of the person a secret?
