A former chairman of the Port of Galveston’s governing board has been banned from the Cruise Terminal 10 premises for breaching security, officials said.
But Ted O’Rourke, a retired longshoreman, argues he was attempting to prove security lapses when he entered the terminal property Feb. 2. O’Rourke told port officials he was going to the pier to talk about putting armed guards in the terminal to enhance safety for visitors, he said.
“It’s a very vulnerable place, and you have a massive amount of people that can be a possible target,” said O’Rourke, former president of maritime union International Longshoremen’s Association Local 20 and who served two terms on the Wharves Board of Trustees, the port’s governing body. O’Rourke’s most-recent term ended in August.
The port’s two other cruise terminals also need armed guards, but aren’t as vulnerable as Terminal 10, O’Rourke said.
Ceres Terminals Inc., which oversees security at the cruise terminal, circulated flyers with images of O’Rourke, stating he wasn’t permitted on the Pier 10 premises.
Cruise Terminal 10, which opened on Nov. 9, is a $125 million cruise terminal for Royal Caribbean vessels.
“I wasn’t advised of the complaint until after the decision was made to ban me from the waterfront,” O’Rourke said. “No interview, no due process, just a ban after 50 years of having security clearance.”
Robert Henkel, vice president of operations at Ceres Terminals Inc., confirmed O’Rourke was banned from Cruise Terminal 10, but declined to elaborate, citing an investigation.
Ceres manages operations and security at the terminal through a public-private partnership between Royal Caribbean and the Port of Galveston.
O’Rourke, who considers himself an advocate of the port, has a long history of feuding with port management and has been publicly critical of Port Director Rodger Rees, questioning his spending and strategy decisions since his hiring in 2018.
In the late 1990s, O’Rourke questioned how former Port General Manager Ernest Connor used travel funds, and elicited an apology along with a $25,000 payment from the wharves board after Connor responded by accusing O’Rourke of sexually harassing port employees. Connor was fired after a forensic audit into misuse of port funds.
In May 2009, O’Rourke filed a lawsuit in Judge David Gardner’s 10th District Court against the Port of Galveston and staff members, including former Port Director Steve Cernak and Ernie Perkins, a port policeman.
O’Rourke and his wife, Charlotte, accused waterfront police of intimidation, abuse and extortion and port officials of attempting to cover it up.
In 2011, John Eckel, then a former chairman of the port’s governing board, in a public port meeting, lambasted O’Rourke and his wife for what he called a campaign to oust Cernak, port director at the time.
The O’Rourkes filed many hundreds of public records requests as they scrutinized Cernak’s and other directors’ expenses and management.
O’Rourke is seeking an independent investigation into the Pier 10 matter, he said.
“I have asked for due process and an independent investigation,” he said. “I’m looking forward to clearing this issue up and ensuring a safe environment.”
The port referred questions to Ceres but said in a prepared statement:
“As a federally regulated facility under the Maritime Transportation Security Act, the Port of Galveston is committed to the safety and security of our port and everyone who works or visits here.
“On Feb. 2, the Port of Galveston received a report from Ceres Terminals Inc. that an individual breached the security at Galveston Cruise Terminal No. 10, which Ceres operates,” the port said. “The port understands that this matter has been referred to federal authorities and therefore cannot comment further.”
