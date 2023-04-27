Wesley “Wes” Hyatt Swift, who worked for years as a reporter and copy editor at The Daily News, died Sunday after having a stroke.
He was 47.
Swift was born July 23, 1975, in Pasadena to Robert and Alice Swift.
He graduated from Clear Brook High School in 1993, where he was a part of the school’s newspaper staff.
He attended Texas A&M University and graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in journalism in 1997. Swift would go on to receive a master of business administration from the University of Houston in 2012.
Swift came to The Daily News as a reporting intern in the late 1990s and was hired as a staff reporter after he graduated.
He left The Daily News to work for Houston Community Newspapers in the early 2000s, but returned as a copy editor, a job he held until 2014.
“Wes was a good man and a good journalist,” Daily News Editor Michael A. Smith said. “He had a keen sense of humor, but took his work seriously. He has been missed here and his death is a loss for everyone who knew him.”
He was a great brother, too, Alicen Swift, his sister, said.
“He was always protective of me,” she said. “He was always leading the way.
“I followed him to A&M where we both graduated with journalism degrees,” she said.
“I feel like my whole life I followed in his footsteps. He would tell you later in his life that he followed mine, but he always led the way.”
Swift loved movies and enjoyed literature that focused on history.
“He loved old movies,” Alicen Swift said. “He loved music, probably the more obscure the better.”
Swift loved sports, especially the Aggies and Houston sports teams, Alicen Swift said.
“I don’t have memories without him in them,” Alicen Swift said. “At this moment I have no idea how I’m going to keep going on without him.”
Josh Pedrick, a coworker at S&P Global, which publishes industry news, said he’ll remember Swift as a great man.
“We worked side by side for seven years,” Pedrick said. “Wes was a dependable, loyal and faithful coworker. Wes was great. It was always fun sitting next to Wes because he would have random topics he would bring up and try to spark a bit of debate about.”
Erin Graham, a former co-worker at The Daily News, remembers Swift as a smart reporter and a great friend.
“He was a lot of fun to be around,” Graham said. “The copy desk would go to dinner together after work. We went out after work. We went to movies and plays. Anything in Galveston we could do we did.”
Even though they worked together more than 20 years ago, Graham maintained a strong friendship, she said.
“We went to go see ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ in January,” Graham said. “I can’t tell you how many movies we saw together.”
Graham and Swift also attended many Astros games together, she said.
“Whenever I wanted to do something artsy and cultural or go to a museum or a play, Wes was who I called,” Graham said through tears.
Swift’s family have established the Wesley H. Swift ’97 Memorial Scholarship at Texas A&M University. Donations can be made at tx.ag/WesleySwift
