GALVESTON
Pink is the new black.
At least it has been at movie theaters across the county and close to home with the release of “Barbie,” the hands-down summer blockbuster of 2023 and arguably a cultural phenomenon.
And U.S. theater operators, still reeling from COVID-19 and the rise of streaming services, might see enough green in the waves of pink to pull them a little further from the red.
Warner Bros.’ “Barbie” claimed the top spot with a massive $155 million in ticket sales from North American theaters from 4,243 locations, surpassing “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” as well as every Marvel movie this year, as the biggest opening and breaking the first weekend record for a film directed by a woman, according to The Associated Press.
The waves of pink waving the green have been apparent at Galveston Primetime, 8902 Seawall Blvd., where Barbie-bedazzled hordes have been buying out every seat in four of the 11 auditoriums at every showing since the film opened Friday, owner Miguel Prida said Monday.
On Monday afternoon, as much of the world slogged into a new workweek, Primetime’s lobby was packed with fans in pink dresses, pink headbands, pink shoes and even pink sunglasses.
At times over the weekend, the theater ran out of parking spaces, never mind seats, Prida said.
“We’re excited to see how excited the people are,” Prida said. “What’s awesome is that we were sold out for so many of the movies.”
Old-fashioned excitement and a run on movie tickets is welcome sight for theater operators after the COVID-19 pandemic inspired people to stay away in droves and subscribe in record numbers to streaming services, he said.
But for Prida, that reunion was inevitable.
“People have kitchens,” he said. “But after a while, people want to go out and eat.
“You can’t replicate the feeling of going to the theaters.”
Although “Barbie,” feels, according to NBC News, “like a celebration of hyperfemininity being accepted into the mainstream,” it’s not your typical chick-flick, Amanda Fails, director of operations for Primetime, said.
Couples are going together and fathers are dressing in pink to take their daughters, Fails said.
“This just goes to show that movie theaters are back,” Fails said. “People are excited from all ages.”
The initial hype for the film came through the social-media trend known as “Barbenheimer.”
Christopher Nolan’s film “Oppenheimer” focuses on the decidedly not-pink life of Julius Robert Oppenheimer, known as the “father of the atomic bomb.”
“Oppenheimer” opened the same day as “Barbie,” which caused a frenzy on social media because of the contrasting topics and themes, but many filmgoers have said they plan to see both.
And Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” is arguably anything but a children’s movie, marked with meta-humor that tackles subjects such as patriarchal societal standards and death.
But for pump-up, pink-wearing fans bobbing in the popcorn line Monday to the sound of Danish Norwegian dance-pop group Aqua’s 1997 hit single “Barbie Girl,” it all boils down to one three-letter word.
“We’re going to see “Barbie” and we’re going to have fun,” said Ashley Edwards, who was wearing pink heels, a pink dress and a pink pearl necklace.
“I’m glad something fun like this is happening at the theaters and we get to be a part of it.”
