GALVESTON
Rip currents have been a plague in other parts of the Gulf Coast this year and although Galveston has not seen the spike in deaths other coastal areas have, the currents are a risk.
Those hitting the water can take steps to avoid the risks however, experts said.
The sports world was rocked Thursday when former Houston Texans quarterback and University of Arkansas legend Ryan Mallett died near Destin, Florida, after being dragged out to sea and drowning.
More than two dozen people have drowned because of rip currents along Florida’s Gulf Coast Panhandle this year; there were 12 deaths in June alone.
Rip currents haven’t been that intense in Galveston, but four lives have been lost in 2023 so far.
“June is usually a rough month for us in terms of rescues, but more than half of the month had calm waters,” said Chief Peter Davis of the Galveston Beach Patrol. “I believe the reason so many of the drownings have taken place in Florida is because they have had rougher weather and have long stretches without life guards.”
Galveston got wide media attention in early March, when two twins from Honduras were ripped out to sea and drowned. The first brother was found March 7, the second two days later on March 9.
A 38-year-old man drowned June 13 near Beachside Village.
“We typically have around six to eight drownings a year and it seems like we are on track for an average year,” Davis said. “We have a flag system that warns about conditions in the water, but it is very difficult to see a rip current, even for newer life guards.”
A rip current is a channel of fast-moving water flowing away from shore, National Weather Service meteorologist Janice Maldonado said. Rip currents develop when offshore winds hit land, Maldonado said.
“Persistent on-shore winds increase the risk of rip currents, along with changes in water levels, Maldonado said. “The Beach Patrol helps us monitor the risks and we report them to the wider public. Piers, jetties and sandbars are especially dangerous places to swim in, where you can get caught in a rip current.”
If a swimmer drifts out to sea, the U.S. Coast Guard Houston-Galveston Sector will be dispatched to search for the swimmer, Petty Officer 1st Class Corrine Zilnicki said.
“When crews are dispatched, the command center alerts them of the swimmer in distress, along with the suspected location and the current weather,” Zilnicki said. “The timing of the search is dependent on the data plugged into the system, which calculates the survivability.”
People dragged out by a rip current should stay calm and try and float with their heads above water, Davis said. Strong swimmers might be able to break out from the rip current by swimming parallel to the shore. Making noise to get the attention of a lifeguard is also a life-saving maneuver, Davis said.
“If you are not trained, do not go in after somebody,” Davis said. “Try and find a pole or something to reach them or grab a throw bag or ring buoy from a lifeguard stand. We have three or four lives a year saved by pulling someone with a buoy to rocks to rescue them.
“It is nearly impossible to drown if you’re wearing a lifejacket. If you are participating in any water activity, a lifejacket is always a good option.”
