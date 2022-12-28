TEXAS CITY
Grocer Food King, which has served Texas City for 40 years, this week announced the sale and transfer of the business to small Houston-based supermarket chain Foodarama.
Updated: December 28, 2022 @ 8:04 pm
Owners of Food King, 915 6th St N., couldn't be reached for comment. But on social media they said:
“This has been a tough decision for our family considering all of the relationships we have built with our wonderful employees and amazing patrons.
"We want to thank everyone who has been part of this chapter of our lives for welcoming us into your community and allowing us to provide to this great city.”
Privately held Foodarama, which employees more than 1,000 people, opened its first store in 1973 in the Brays Oaks area of Houston. The Texas City location will be its eighth operating store and second outside the Houston city limits, with the other in Missouri City.
Food King this week announced in its post all employees still would have their jobs under Foodarama.
Despite the change in ownership, some former Food King customers interviewed by The Daily News said they still plan to shop at Foodarama, many citing its convenient location.
“The new name doesn’t make a difference to me,” Elsie Smith said. “I have been coming here since the 1960s when it was called Weingarten's. I live close by and it is convenient and clean, so I will continue shopping here.”
Weingarten's was a supermarket chain in the Southern United States until it was acquired by Safeway in 1983.
Jerry Gonzales hasn't been shopping at the store for decades, but has become a loyal customer nonetheless, he said.
“I moved to Texas City about three months ago and I come here every day,” Gonzales said. “I live nearby and I will continue to come here.”
Customers noticed some minor changes on Foodarama’s second day of operation, they said.
“The only difference I really noticed was the lighting was a little brighter,” Mark Kemper said. “We have been coming here a long time because of how close it is and we will continue to come no matter who owns it.”
Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news
Reporter
