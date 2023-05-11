GALVESTON
As nature advocates flock to defend a homeowner’s flower-covered corner against citation threats and mandates to mow in the midst of National Wildflower Week, city officials are planting seeds for a better system for issuing wildflower exemptions.
After Sasha Francis took her floral frustrations to the city’s top elected official, Mayor Craig Brown set a workshop item for the May 25 meeting to discuss ways to make the city’s wildflower ordinance and permit more community oriented, he said Thursday.
The city marshal service for weeks has been warning Francis about the length of flowers in her yard, threatening her with a fine of as much as $500, she told The Daily News.
“There’s no trash,” Francis said Thursday. “It’s not an eyesore. So tell me how this is a residential safety hazard? What is the real reason behind the fine?”
“It’s clearly to target me because they know they’ve been able to successfully fine me in the past.”
Francis was referring to a 2021 fine marshals issued her for the same problem. She had to pay about $350 to the municipal court.
“I think it’s incredibly unfair and has nothing to do with the core reason for not having overgrown grass, which is for sanitation and safety,” Francis said. “These flowers should not be defined as weeds.”
Her lawn is practically coated with golden-yellow coreopsis, an indigenous flower seen all over Galveston, along with white Corpus Christi fleabanes, white-and-yellow Arkansas lazy daisies, purple morning glories, red sorrels, purple-and-white frog fruits and purple Gulf Coast vervains.
CITATION IN SIGHT
Despite her emails and meetings with the mayor to explain why her flowers shouldn’t be considered weeds or a nuisance, Francis will be cited, Butch Stroud, city marshal, said.
“She is in violation of the city ordinance and, therefore, should be cited,” Stroud said. “And that citation should be getting mailed out in the next day or so.”
If Francis wants to contest the citation, she’ll have to set up a date for municipal court, Stroud said.
Her citation and court summons are the result of her growing wildflowers taller than 9 inches without a wildflower exemption, Stroud said.
“Then the court can hear it and make a resolution to the case,” Stroud said. “She’ll need to come to court and explain to the judge why she didn’t obtain one, no different from anybody else.”
Francis was shocked Thursday to learn she was about to be cited despite her protests.
“That’s really upsetting,” she said. “This is so cowardly and so backhanded. It’s honestly such a perfect indication of how they want to operate because they continue to not answer my questions.”
EXEMPTION DISPUTE
Francis learned about the exemption only after she was fined in 2021, she said. Francis obtained a wildflower permit in 2022, months after the January period which officials say is the only month residents may obtain a permit, she said.
When she attempted to apply for the free permit this year, she learned of the January restriction, Francis said.
“It’s not that she wasn’t aware of them,” Stroud said. “She just failed to apply for one.
“She did not get one for 2023, as required. She’s in violation of the ordinance.”
Francis’ court date likely will be some time after June 15, Stroud said.
Stroud didn’t have the data on the number of wildflower citations he’ has issued, he said.
The city has not responded to information requests about the number of wildflower citations issued.
WORKING THE SYSTEM
“Most people that have the intention of growing wildflowers get a wildflower permit,” Stroud said. “It’s not common for people who knowingly are growing wildflowers who do not get their permit.”
Out of about 53,000 residents living on Galveston Island, there are 10 residents with a wildflower permit in 2023, Catherine Gorman, the city’s assistant director of the planning and development division and historic preservation officer, said.
There were nine in 2022, Gorman said.
“What happens normally is when you let your yard get more than 9 inches tall, which is against the grass ordinance, then they get a letter saying, ‘Your grass is too tall, you need to cut it,’” Stroud said. And they decide they don’t want to cut their grass, so they want a wildflower permit because there’s a couple of wildflowers on it. And then we’re in the boat we’re in right now.”
Francis, however, argues she’s a far-cry from a lazy resident who doesn’t want to maintain a yard. Keeping her hundreds of native flowers blooming and thriving requires much more work than simply mowing the grass would, she said.
“If this is so rare, then why me?” Francis said. “You can go down any street on the island and see houses that look just like mine. I’m one of the only permanent residents on my block. I’m the only one picking up trash on our street and keeping everything nice.
“I’m doing more, not less, and you’re going to fine me for a sanitation violation? That’s absurd.”
BUDDING SOLUTIONS
The city council May 25 will discuss a more efficient and resident-friendly process for acquiring a wildflower exemption, Brown said.
Marshals have no issues with wildflowers growing on the island, when everyone follows the law, Stroud said.
“We’re not anti-flower, but we do have a job to do,” Stroud said. “And the rules are there for a purpose. We don’t want people to try to not cut their grass and then get a wildflower permit so they don’t have to cut their grass. If you’re going to cultivate wildflowers, get your wildflower permit so you can cut your grass after the seeds drop.
“We don’t want to interfere with the process. I want wildflowers; the bees need the wildflowers — I mean, that’s part of the ecosystem. But if you’re not going to properly maintain it, you need to mow your grass.”
Not all cities offer a wildflower permit, clearly indicating the city’s support for wildflowers, Marissa Barnett, city spokeswoman, said.
During the meeting that included Galveston County Master Gardeners and the mayor, the group looked into how wildflower permitting works in cities such as Austin, Bryan, College Station and League City, Brown said. Some allowed residents to apply year-round, while others had a 3-month window, aspects the city could adopt, Brown said.
“They brought some wonderful suggestions to make the ordinance more user friendly and community oriented,” Brown said. “We talked about expanding registration time from being in just January.”
“We also talked about identifying what we really mean by wildflowers — outlining which flowers would be indigenous or appropriate,” Brown said. “We may even expand the terminology from just wildflowers to natural landscapes that might include other plants or natural elements.”
(1) comment
I don't understand the reason for limiting the permit application to one month out of the year. Adopting a year-round policy like other cities makes more sense.
