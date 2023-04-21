GALVESTON
A golden sea of indigenous flowers engulfs the corner of Avenue K and 47th Street, often inspiring passersby to pluck blooms for loved ones.
It all will be mowed down by the end of Saturday, which is Earth Day, however, if the property owner follows an April 14 city marshal mandate that deems the wildflower patch a nuisance.
Homeowner Sasha Francis is a local biologist and naturalist with a budding green thumb. Francis called the fine threat totally unwarranted — and meritless by the city’s own rules — and said she plans to defy the order to mow her thousands of native flowers.
Hundreds of coreopsis, also known as tickseed, bury the corner in a bright yellow glow, with red-and-yellow fire wheels offering darker tones to the landscape.
The yard is further filled with white Corpus Christi fleabanes, white-and-yellow Arkansas lazy daisies, purple morning glories, red sorrels, purple-and-white frog fruits and purple gulf coast vervains.
But because some of the patch has grown past a 9-inch mark, the entire lot is considered a nuisance by the marshal service. She could incur a $300-fine for failure to nip the so-called nuisance in the bud.
“If I mow now, I’ll be lucky if it comes back next year,” Francis said.
MOW MARSHALING, MORE PROBLEMS
Marshals started visiting Francis’s home in 2021, when they told her to chop flowers too tall to comply with city rules, she said.
City Marshal Butch Stroud didn’t respond to requests for comment Thursday or Friday.
The city has to set rules and regulations regarding wildflowers to prevent overgrowth or mismanagement that might detract from the beauty of having them, Mayor Craig Brown said Friday.
“I think having the ability to have wildflowers in the yard is something we want to promote the island,” Brown said. “If we need to change an ordinance to make it more user friendly, I’m all for that.
“What we want to do is have an ordinance that provides guidelines, but we need to be user friendly to prompt people who have an interest in growing wildflowers,” Brown said.
A marshal issued Francis a warning in 2021, saying to cut her lawn where it was more than 9 inches tall, she said. If not, she would incur a fine of more than $300, according to the warning. Ultimately, Francis and her husband both were fined for total of about $700, she said.
When Francis was in municipal court answering the fine, she learned about a city wildflower exemption, which is free and issued to landowners who protect indigenous plants grown on their property. She ended up having to pay her own fine, but her husband’s was canceled, Francis said.
“I’m trying to maintain a native landscape,” Francis said. “You drive down Broadway and you see all the beautiful coreopsis growing; mine looks the same, but it’s a nuisance.
“This is a historically low-income neighborhood, and there’s no green space. I’m trying to create a green space. Kids pick flowers for their parents here, and it has more value than it is a nuisance.”
A marshal visited Francis’ flower patch again in 2022 and cited her for the lawn being a nuisance, she said. Francis informed the officer that she had a wildflower exemption, she said.
“The marshal said, ‘Well, I can’t see that,’ because they said their system doesn’t connect to the city’s,” Francis said. “Then, what’s the point?”
The marshals are driving around blindly ticketing people for yards that actually aren’t violating any ordinance, she said. Seeking solutions from the city hasn’t worked, Francis said.
No one knows the answers, Francis said.
The latest attempt to get Francis to mow over her garden came April 14, when a city marshal again told her she didn’t have an exemption, she said. When Francis called the city to confirm she had filed last year for the free exemption, she learned the city had no such documentation, she said. City staff told her the absence of the exception in their system didn’t necessarily mean Francis didn’t have one, she said.
THE TRUE NUISANCE
Francis’ across-the-street neighbor, Jim Long, moved into his home six years ago, and he finds the bright corner anything but a nuisance. In fact, he agrees that the city marshal service is making a nuisance of itself.
Before Francis and her husband moved in, the lot was an unkempt coil of vines clutching accumulated trash, Long said.
“It was overgrown, trash was everywhere, and we’d complain to the city,” Long said. “The city would come out and charge the owner to cut the grass and weeds. Sasha immediately cleaned up the place after she bought it at auction.”
The couple worked with tremendous diligence to alter the landscape from chaos to natural order, Long said.
“It’s surprising that the city is picking on a lot that’s being kept up with,” Long said. “It’s frustrating to know that the city marshal constantly harasses them over that yard with threats of fines when they’re just doing the right thing.
“It’s ludicrous; it just doesn’t make sense. And there are issues out there — just not here.”
A BUDDING GREEN THUMB
Despite her biology schooling, Francis never really had a green thumb, so she worked with whatever popped up and fostered natural growth, she said.
“I work to make sure these plants will come back and to keep invasive species out so that the native ones have room,” Francis said. “If you mow before they start to go to seed, which happens when it gets hotter, the seeds won’t be active yet.
“So, it’s important to wait to mow until these start drying out — otherwise, they won’t grow back. That’s why I’d like to keep them until June.”
The flowers will be dried and lackluster anyway, so it’s a perfect time to mow, Francis said.
“It blows my mind that they cannot accept that what I have is a garden. It just doesn’t look like what they expect,” Francis said.
Removing the flowers could actually worsen flooding in the area, because native plants grow longer roots than foreign flora and can hold more water, Francis said. Her property used to regularly flood with calf-high water — but not since she started cultivating native species, Francis said.
“They don’t see this as a garden, and I think that’s where the problem is,” Francis said. “They don’t see it as a garden because it’s not fenced-in roses, but it’s so much more beneficial to the native wildlife.”
ANSWERS BLOOM
After weeks of seeking answers about her wildflower exemption and why she couldn’t reapply — like she did when she initially earned the exception — city staff informed her that the window for applications had closed.
“Wildflower exemptions can only be issued in the month of January,” Catherine Gorman, assistant director of planning and development, wrote in an email to Francis on Tuesday.
Gorman didn’t respond to requests for comment Thursday and Friday.
“Looking in the system, 4708 Ave K received an exemption in 2021, but didn’t get one in 2022,” according to the email.
But Francis disputes that assertion, saying she did have an exemption for 2022. A copy of the document she provided to The Daily News shows an expiration date of Dec. 31, 2022.
Although Francis doesn’t have proof of a 2023 exemption, she thinks she applied for one. She said she shouldn’t be barred from applying anytime for a free document.
“For me to mow down this entire ecosystem because of a paperwork error is asinine,” Francis said.
(3) comments
Absolutely insane that the city is punishing residents that are doing something that benefits the city, the neighborhood, the environment and the homeowner. We need to encourage more people to do with Francis is doing not punish them. How do we change the city ordinance?
Wow, really? We're doing this? There is an empty house and a lot near us that overgrows with flowers every spring. It's a real treat, compared to the blight that we normally have to look at. St. Augustine grass isn't even a Texas native, unlike these beautiful wildflowers. Give the flowers a break, marshals, there's plenty else for you to cite on the island.
Mow the weeds.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.