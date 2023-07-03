The Park Board of Trustees is set Thursday to swear in five new members, which city officials say should usher in a more peaceful era between the two entities.
City council selected the five new members after two trustees resigned, one met his term limit, one elected not to seek reappointment and one was rejected by council vote. Those empty seats were sought by a record 37 applicants inspired to apply after watching the discourse between the city and park board, officials said.
The park board on Thursday is set to swear in Robert Bullwinkel, William Clement, Sara Godwin, Barry Willey and Gerald Wilson.
Appointments to the nine-member board come as that rancorous relationship between the city and park board begins to calm.
Council members beginning last year argued the park board falls under the city’s oversight and the city council should exercise more control over how hotel occupancy tax revenue is spent.
Councilman David Collins argued letting the park board keep hotel tax revenue in its own accounts violated both state law and the city charter, an assertion park board leader have disputed and sought to prove false.
The city council in December approved an ordinance requiring the park board to transfer about $14 million in hotel tax revenue into city accounts.
Also in contention has been how much autonomy the park board has and how much control the city council can exercise over its spending.
When asked by city council in a set of questions preceding the appointments, all five of the new trustees said the park board is a branch of the city. All five new trustees said they agreed with the changes the city council made, according to responses given.
Trustees oversee the collection of hotel occupancy tax, the 15 percent fee assessed on all island hotel and rental stays; the park board collected a record $30 million in 2022. Trustees also vote on major projects the park board undertakes, including island park maintenance, beach remediation and tourism promotion through marketing efforts.
The first subject new trustees are set to discuss is an executive session item to meet with the park board attorney and consider giving the city a portion of the collected $250 short-term rental fees culled from island rental owners. The outgoing board of trustees failed to pass a motion at its final meeting to remit about $695,000 in collected rental fees to the city.
Park Board Administrative Services Manager Schel Heydenburg, a notary public, will administer the oath of office, Mackenzie Finklea, park board spokeswoman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.