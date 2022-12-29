As 2022 comes to a close, public safety officials are urging people to not discharge firearms anywhere, or shoot off fireworks in place where that’s illegal, which is almost everywhere.
Fireworks are illegal in Galveston County and in all cities across the county, except for unincorporated parts of the Bolivar Peninsula. With fireworks stands across the county, many will likely shoot off illegal fireworks, increasing the risk of injury and starting fires.
“If you are going to shoot off fireworks, do it somewhere where it is legal,” Friendswood Deputy Fire Marshall Niki Bender said. “The best and safest option is to attend a sanctioned show near you.”
FIREWORK DANGER
More than 11,500 people were admitted to the emergency room in the United States for firework injuries in 2021 and nine deaths were attributed to fireworks, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
More than 1,500 injuries were from firecrackers, while another 1,100 were attributed to sparklers, which are commonly given to children, but can reach temperatures of more than 2,000 degrees, the commission reported.
About 32 percent of injuries from fireworks were burns and 14 percent of burns injured people’s eyes, 21 percent the head, face and ears, 31 percent the hands and fingers and 34 percent the legs, body and arms, according to the commission.
“Leave the fireworks to the pros,” Galveston Fire Chief Chris Olsen said. “We will be on the lookout for illegal fireworks, so don’t ruin your holiday with a fine.
“We know we can’t stop people from doing fireworks, but they should know that they are dangerous and can cause serious injuries.”
Fireworks were responsible for nearly 20,000 fires in 2018, according to a report by the National Fire Protection Association. Those fires cause five deaths, 46 injuries and $105 million in property damage, the report said.
Brush fires accounted for 59 percent of the blazes, while 9 percent were structure fires, but these accounted for all the deaths, 74 percent of injuries and 45 percent of the property damage, according to the association.
“We often see an increase in fires on New Year’s,” Olsen said. “With the dryness from the grass from the freeze, it would be easy to start a grass fire, but structure fires are also possible.”
Illegally shooting fireworks is a class B misdemeanor and can carry a fine of $2,000 and 180 days in jail.
THE OTHER TRADITION
Another New Year’s tradition is celebrating the turn of the calendar by launching bullets into the air. This tradition has led to injuries and deaths each year because what goes up, must come down. A bullet fired into the air can do a lot of harm if it hits somebody, reaching speeds of up to 300 feet per second on the way down, more than enough to penetrate the skull, according to Baylor College of Medicine.
“We see this from time to time,” said Sgt. Derek Gaspard of the Galveston Police Department. “But with the sound of fireworks, it’s difficult to distinguish between gunfire and fireworks.”
A study by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found an average of 25 people are injured and two people die by celebratory gunfire each year in Puerto Rico, where the tradition is common. In 2021, two people including a child were killed in Arlington, Texas, from the practice, according to Texas Gun Sense.
“Although those unfamiliar with guns may not be able to tell the difference between gunfire and fireworks, police usually can,” Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said. “If you believe somebody is shooting in the air, call law enforcement and tell them where you are.
“One charged with shooting in the air will face a misdemeanor for reckless shooting, but those penalties will be much higher if you injure or kill somebody. If you are intoxicated, do not fire a gun or shoot fireworks.”
Celebratory gunfire is a class A misdemeanor and punishable by one year in prison and a fine up to $4,000.
Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.