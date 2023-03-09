CRYSTAL BEACH
A volunteer firefighter is working with the Galveston Independent School District to bring two emergency helicopter pads to Crystal Beach.
The project has been in the works for about six months, George King, a peninsula resident and volunteer firefighter who kickstarted the discussions, said.
King and Tracie Camp, principal of Crenshaw School of Environmental Studies, a Galveston ISD campus in Crystal Beach, saw a need for helicopter pads to use in emergencies.
The two envision one pad on an elevated structure adjacent to the school, 416 state Highway 87, and another atop the elevated school building.
The pads are not expected to disrupt normal school routines, King said.
The estimated cost of the project, which also will include a backup generator, is about $900,000, which King hopes can be paid for with grant money.
"Highway 87 is our only artery for emergencies and it's not reliable in emergencies," King said. "Emergency helicopters now can either land on the highway or at the Crystal Beach fire station.
"We needed to find a site that would give us the most flexibility and ability to handle larger aircrafts for recovery work."
King has been out trying to drum up political support for the project. He made a pitch to the Galveston County Commissioners court for a resolution of support, and said he was taken aback by County Judge Mark Henry's response to the project during a workshop meeting Monday.
“We have nothing to do with the school district,” Henry said during the meeting.
“I am totally against this project,” he said. “There is no need for this at all. The county is not in the business of building helipads on school district property."
Henry said he also is opposed to telling taxpayers in Friendswood and League City that they will be spending tax dollars on helipads for Bolivar Peninsula.
But King wasn't looking for money, just mostly rhetorical support, he said Tuesday.
“What he said is totally untrue,” King said. “The state has money to help us and taxpayers will not be covering the costs associated with the helicopter pads."
It was important to have the support of county commissioners because county assets would provide assistance during emergencies, King said.
“It is mostly out of courtesy,” King said. “When everything goes wrong and people are injured, everybody has to work together to recover people.”
One commissioner was interested in seeing the project move forward, however.
"This is something that I think is long overdue," Joe Giusti, District 2 Commissioner, said.
“The helicopter pads can be used by the school district and the county,” he said.
King said he is not giving up and school district officials are eager to see the project come to fruition.
"Our staff is trying to work out an agreement where we can provide some space for the helicopter landing sites that will be used for emergencies," School Board President Tony Brown said.
King is preparing to pitch the project to the county's Office of Emergency Management department April 14.
