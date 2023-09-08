GALVESTON
The district attorney’s office allowed a now-fired prosecutor to work trials for about eight months after defense attorneys filed a criminal complaint alleging he withheld evidence that exonerated a defendant last year, officials confirmed Friday.
The Galveston County District Attorney’s Office fired prosecutor Clayten Hearrell in July after defense attorneys in November 2022 filed a criminal complaint alleging he withheld information that later exonerated their client. The DA’s office is auditing more than 100 cases Hearrell prosecuted during his employment, Kevin Petroff, first assistant district attorney, said.
The district attorney’s office found that Hearrell failed to share evidence that a shooting witness wanted to withdraw his testimony and didn’t want to cooperate further with the investigation and trial, Petroff said.
The DA’s office, which began disclosing information about Hearrell after The Daily News began pursuing a news tip, doesn’t believe Hearrell was motivated by malice, Petroff said.
“I think it was just an overloaded work schedule,” Petroff said. “That being said, it’s absolutely his obligation to hand it over.”
The Daily News has been unable to reach Hearrell for comment.
The defendant in the shooting case was exonerated in September 2022, and defense attorneys for Mark Diaz & Associates filed the criminal complaint in November, Petroff said.
Attorneys with the firm declined to comment Friday because an investigation is underway into Hearrell’s cases.
The Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office is investigating the incident because the Galveston County’s District Attorney’s office recused itself.
The local DA’s office notified defendants and their attorneys in all cases Hearrell prosecuted they could take appropriate action, according to a Wednesday statement from Assistant District Attorney Brent Haynes.
It’s hard to speak generally about how prosecutors are or should be punished for failing to share crucial information because it so rarely happens, Petroff said.
“There are certainly concerns, and there were three ways we decided to address those concerns,” Petroff said. “First was to recuse ourselves and have an independent DA’s office look into this. Secondly, we did an audit of those cases to provide notice of those disposed cases to see if there was any type of pattern of this failure to disclose. And finally the termination.”
The recusal happened in November immediately after the office received the criminal complaint against Hearrell, Petroff said. The audit started about the time the office fired Hearrell in July, Petroff said.
“And it’s still ongoing,” Petroff said.
The audit hasn’t found any other incidents in which Hearrell failed to share information with defense attorneys, Petroff said.
The audit might take weeks to complete because the office is looking into essentially every case Hearrell worked on for the local DA’s office, which is just more than 100, Petroff said. Hearrell probably only tried a handful of cases between the criminal complaint and his termination, Petroff said.
Hearrell was formerly the misdemeanor chief prosecuting attorney for the Comal County District Attorney’s Office, where he handled more than 70 felony jury trials until he left in January 2020, according to the office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.