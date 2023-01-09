Fire destroys vacant house in Galveston's East End By JOSÉ MENDIOLA The Daily News Jose Mendiola Reporter Jan 9, 2023 11 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 A house in the 2700 block of Avenue K in Galveston went up in flames early Monday morning. Courtesy/Charles Olsen A Galveston firefighter douses hot spots after an early morning fire destroyed a house in the 2700 block of Avenue K on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News Galveston firefighters soak hot spots from an early morning fire Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in the 2700 block of Avenue K. JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News A Galveston firefighter douses hot spots after an early morning fire destroyed a house in the 2700 block of Avenue K on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GALVESTONA fire early Monday morning engulfed and destroyed a house on the island's East End, fire officials said.The Galveston Fire Department was called to a house in the 2700 block of Avenue K just after 5 a.m., Chief Charles Olsen said.Flames already had punched through the roof when a crew of 25 firefighters arrived, he said.“It was an old, dilapidated building with no occupants,” Olsen said. “We chose not to enter the building for the safety of our crew.”Firefighters worked to prevent flames from spreading to surrounding homes, Olsen said.The cause of the blaze was under investigation, but officials were unsure whether enough was left to make that determination, Olsen said.“With the extent of the damage, I don’t know if we will ever be able to find the cause of the fire,” Olsen said.“When a place suffers that much damage, it’s hard to accurately pinpoint the cause of the fire.”The fire was about a half mile from a New Year's Day blaze in the 3300 block of Avenue M that caused the death of Michelle Heines, 41, and one of her pet dogs.There was no connection between the fires or any reason to suspect they were set by an arsonist, Olsen said. José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Locations Galveston Jose Mendiola Reporter Follow Jose Mendiola Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented Articles'It was a message from God': Texas City woman avoids barrage because she went to churchAnimal shelters in Galveston County stretched as people surrender petsIn Galveston County, one man, one pharmacy battle overdosesSome Dickinson apartment residents face homelessness after evictionMajor cases headed to Galveston County courts in 2023Newly sworn Galveston County treasurer to forgo $117,000 salaryGalveston County to seek ordinance power in unincorporated areasGalveston woman dies in New Year's Day fireGalveston County likely near top for fentanyl overdosesFirst reports of new year come from Galveston, Dickinson bays CollectionsGalveston County artist creates mythical mural at the Sunshine CenterPlungers hit the water to raise funds for aquatics programNia Cultural Center celebrates KwanzaaRuby Princess marks cruise line’s return to GalvestonBrand-new gentoo makes debut at Galveston's Moody GardensGalveston Christmas Parade brings holiday cheer to downtownPolar Express Delivers Christmas MagicSanta makes appearance at Galveston recreation centersVeterans’ legacies honored with wreaths CommentedDemocrats want to replace God with government (101) Will the law or the Republican traitors prevail? (79) An expert's warning: "No street drug is safe right now' (78) Paxton has good reason to seek LGBTQIA information (64) Trump's '24 run more problem for GOP than for Dems (53) We must all stand up for freedom here and in Ukraine (36) Primary opponent threatened to kill Randy Weber, feds allege (35) Guest editorial, The Washington Post: Trump's avoidance the least of the problem (35) Guest commentary: 'Will of the People' is a complex concept (32) Daily News will neither ignore nor abet white supremacists (31)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.