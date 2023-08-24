Landry’s Inc. and the Battleship Texas Foundation are closing in on an agreement to moor the historic ship at Pier 21, officials said Thursday.
The foundation also is about 60 days away from finalizing an agreement with Port of Galveston officials to keep the USS Texas at the pier, Tony Gregory, president/CEO of the foundation, said. The $35 million project to restore the 110-year-old Navy battleship started Sept. 3, 2022, at Gulf Copper Dry Dock & Rig Repair, 2920 Todd Road.
“We have a preliminary agreement with Landry’s,” Gregory said. “The next step is a lease with the port.”
The Port of Galveston’s governing board Tuesday thought there would be a lease agreement to sign with the foundation, but deferred the item during its regular meeting that day because it hadn’t been finalized.
Landry’s representatives didn’t respond to a request for comment Thursday.
Agreements with both parties could be finalized in 60 days, Gregory said.
The foundation would be financially responsible for maintaining the ship, Gregory said. The foundation mostly relies on donations, Gregory said. Gregory couldn’t talk about how much it costs to operate the ship, he said.
The city supports adding the battleship to its portfolio of attractions, said Mayor Craig Brown, who also serves on the Wharves Board of Trustees, which governs the port.
“But there are many details to work out before the foundation makes any final decisions,” Brown said.
There’s about a 90 percent chance the floating museum will be moored in Galveston, it’s just a matter of where, Gregory said.
The battleship was commissioned by the U.S. Navy in 1914 and was used in both world wars as an escort across the Atlantic Ocean and as fire support in the Pacific Theater.
The move from the ship’s longtime berth at San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site, near La Porte, to Galveston was years in the making and happened at the same time the ship’s foundation was looking for a new home.
The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department had maintained the ship for nearly 60 years; but in 2019, the Texas Legislature turned over operations to the Battleship Texas Foundation. Lawmakers appropriated $35 million for repairs, but ordered the foundation to find the ship a permanent, self-sustaining home.
The ship has undergone two rounds of significant structural upgrades in the past two years, as well. Repairs and the foaming cut the flow of water into the ship from 2,000 gallons a minute with 53 pumps on board to 50 gallons of water a minute with only three pumps.
