Officers with the League City Police Department might soon head for the Texas-Mexico border to fight the flow of fentanyl in the state and within the county, where overdoses are on the rise.
In a workshop presentation before a packed meeting Tuesday, council members expressed support for a grant initiative with Operation Lone Star that could send League City police officers to the border.
“Galveston County is the second county in the state of Texas in terms of fentanyl overdoses,” Mayor Nick Long said Tuesday. “It is a huge problem in Galveston County.”
Galveston County had the second highest number of drug overdose deaths in the state of Texas in 2020, roughly 200 per 100,000, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Fentanyl is being mass produced by two main Mexican cartels, known as the Sinaloa and the CJNG, according to reports. The cartels are producing mass amounts of fentanyl in illegal drug labs in Mexico, Drug Enforcement Administration officials said.
The flow of fentanyl into the United States in 2019 is more diverse compared to the start of the fentanyl crisis in 2014, with new source countries and new transit countries emerging as significant trafficking nodes, according to a 2020 unclassified DEA intelligence report.
"This is exacerbating the already multi-faceted fentanyl crisis by introducing additional source countries into the global supply chain of fentanyl, fentanyl-related substances and fentanyl precursors," according to the report.
"Further, this complicates law enforcement operations and policy efforts to stem the flow of fentanyl into the United States. While Mexico and China are the primary source countries for fentanyl and fentanyl-related substances trafficked directly into the United States, India is emerging as a source for finished fentanyl powder and fentanyl precursor chemicals."
How fentanyl is making its way into the United States is subject of ideological debates. Congressional Republicans have tied the fentanyl crisis to a surge of illegal border crossings, but Democrats say that's misinformation that conflates migrants seeking asylum with a dangerous influx of fentanyl trafficking, USA Today reported.
Most fentanyl is being smuggled into the United States along the southern border, often in vehicles driven by American citizens, as cartels and other criminal groups in Mexico have turned the production of the synthetic opioid into a clandestine industry that has become the primary source of fentanyl in the U.S., according CBS News, which cited the DEA.
Launched in 2021, Operation Lone Star is Gov. Greg Abbott’s program designed to apprehend and jail illegal border crossers by providing grant opportunities for state and local law enforcement officers to be sent to the border.
In League City, 38 officers said they would be interested in participating in the effort, while 78 said they wouldn't, officials said.
Officers who don't volunteer won't be obligated to participate and those who said they would like to participate are committing to the effort, Lt. Cliff Woitena, assistant police chief, said.
Because the council showed interest in the cause, the police department is now charged with gathering more information to present to the council, and the council will then draft a border crisis disaster declaration.
Under the Operation Lone Star grant program, the police department has two options for participating. The first option would include fighting border issues within League City’s local jurisdiction by using equipment to interdict criminal activity associated with border issues, Woitena said.
The second option involves sending officers to the border on a weekly rotation.
“Option one would be difficult for us to justify and for us to say we are seeing this locally in our community,” Police Chief Gary Ratliff said.
“However, we all know that the border crisis is a bad situation and is impacting every city in the state of Texas."
Some officers who didn't opt to participate in the effort had issues with how the department's efforts to send multiple officers to the border would affect police staffing shortages within the city, Woitena said.
Four Galveston County agencies are participating in the effort. Those include the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office, Galveston County Constable Precinct 2, Galveston County Constable Precinct 4 and Bayou Vista Police Department.
County Judge Mark Henry in June 2021 pledged local resources to the border and began deploying sheriff and constable deputies.
The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office alone has apprehended more than 2,384 adults and 87 children younger than 18 years, Maj. Ray Nolen, criminal law enforcement bureau commander told The Daily News.
“We can do our small part in helping the issue,” Long said.
