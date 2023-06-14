FRIENDSWOOD
Federal officials are investigating the roof collapse Tuesday at Friendswood High School that left one man dead and three workers seriously injured.
Officials with the Occupational and Health Administration are gathering facts in attempt to determine exactly happened during the roof collapse and won’t disclose anything to the public until the investigation is complete, said Juan Rodriguez, a deputy regional director with the U.S. Department of Labor.
“We can’t discuss the investigation for obvious reasons,” Rodriguez said. “Providing early information at this point may jeopardize the investigation and it may prove wrong later.”
The administration has six months to complete the investigation, Rodriguez said.
First responders on Tuesday arrived at Friendswood High School, 702 Greenbriar Drive, after a roof collapsed on four construction workers. Authorities identified Moises Alejandro Morales-Ramirez, 26, as the man who died from his injuries, John “D.J.” Florence, chief investigator for the Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office, said.
Morales-Ramirez, who was a Mexican national living in Houston, died from blunt head trauma, Florence said.
Firefighters on a hot Tuesday evening were entering and exiting the building with the collapsed roof, at one point carrying in buckets of ice; they taped off some of the premises to keep people away.
A medical examiner’s vehicle entered a covered area and left about 30 minutes later.
“All loss of life is tragic,” Rodriguez said. “No worker should go to work fearing they may not return home that day.”
The construction bond, which voters approved in November 2020, allotted roughly $127 million for renovations of a new Cline Elementary School and renovations for Friendswood High School. About $53.4 million was dedicated to the high school.
The high school project, which originally was under contract with Satterfield and Pontikes Construction, was delayed after the contract was quickly terminated because cost estimates were over budget.
The district on March 7 last year hired a new contractor, ICI Construction. Construction for new facilities started on March 11, 2022.
ICI Construction did not respond for comment on Wednesday.
José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com
Reporter
