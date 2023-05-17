Two federal lawmakers on Wednesday introduced a bill that would require postal service leaders to file periodic reports on mail theft.
U.S. Rep. Randy Weber and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, citing extensive mail crimes in Galveston County and elsewhere, introduced the Upholding a Secure Postal System Act, which would require the U.S. Postal Service to submit a report to Congress on nationwide trends in mail theft every five years.
“Galveston County has been the victim of a high volume of postal theft over the last three years,” Weber told The Daily News on Wednesday. “The American public and my constituents have lost faith in the postal service after countless checks being washed or stolen, and this bill would deliver the transparency Americans deserve.”
The Daily News series “Checks in The Mail” found that from Jan. 1, 2020, to Aug. 14, 2022, the Galveston Police Department took reports of 140 cases of checks stolen after being mailed. Those checks were altered through a process called washing, and cashed for amounts averaging about $7,000 but reaching as much as $34,221 and totaling more than $1 million, according to documents The Daily News obtained through the Texas Public Information Act and interviews with victims.
Cruz’s staff confirmed he had received reports of 200 documented cases.
Those cases likely are only a fraction of the checks gone missing while in custody of the Postal Service, based on interviews with local victims and bankers.
And some local victims told The Daily News their bank accounts had been cleaned out and they hadn’t been able to recover the money.
Cruz and Weber stated in a letter dated Feb. 3 they were encouraged to hear Galveston postal employees had been removed or prosecuted after an investigation by the Postal Service Office of the Inspector General.
The Daily News reported Dec. 9 that the law enforcement arm of the U.S. Postal Service in fiscal year 2021 investigated three allegations of checks being stolen in Galveston and washed, which led to the arrest of a postal worker.
The inspector general didn’t reveal the identity of the person who was arrested, whether that person had been criminally charged, whether the case still was under investigation or whether it had been adjudicated.
The letter did reveal that person and another postal worker had been removed from the Galveston Post Office for intentional delay of mail.
On Feb. 8, a postal vehicle was vandalized near the intersection of 31st Street and Avenue N in Galveston, Silvia Torres, public information officer for the U.S. Postal Inspector, said.
The theft took place six days after Chief Postal Inspector Gary Barksdale said there had been zero reports of mail theft in Galveston so far this year.
Torres reported that inspectors knew what was taken from the postal vehicle, but would not disclose how many items or what was taken from the vehicle.
“It is time we get to the root of the mail thefts plaguing Texas and the United States,” Cruz said. “Our bill would mandate a report on nationwide mail trends. This report will leave the USPS no choice but to address the widespread theft of mail and create a plan to combat this problem.”
