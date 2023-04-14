Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 78F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
U.S. Rep. Randy Weber met Wednesday with officials from the U.S. Postal Service to further discuss the postal theft in Galveston County, according to his office.
Weber met with District Manager David Camp and U.S. Postal Inspection Service Inspector-in-Charge Scott Fix to talk about the mail crisis happening in Galveston and in the county.
“The ongoing postal theft in Galveston County continues to be a top priority for me to address the concerns and provide transparency to my constituents,” Weber said in a statement issued Friday.
Weber on Wednesday heard directly from postal officials that the U.S. Postal Inspection Service has had to change its methods to combat the evolving threat, he said.
The methods, besides being in contact with local law enforcement, were not disclosed.
Weber also spoke to law enforcement and felt encouraged to learn the postal agencies have been working with local police departments regarding the mail theft issue, according to the statement.
“It was reassuring to hear that, so far this year, postal theft numbers are down significantly. That being said, we must continue our vigilance against this vexatious crime,” Weber said. “I depend on my neighbors in Galveston County and throughout TX-14 to keep me apprised of further incidents of postal theft.”
Weber began meeting the postal officials after a Daily News investigation found that from Jan. 1, 2020, to Aug. 14, 2022, the Galveston Police Department took reports of 140 cases of checks stolen after being mailed, altered through a process called washing, and cashed for amounts averaging about $7,000 but reaching as much as $34,221 and totaling more than $1 million, according to documents The Daily News obtained through the Texas Public Information Act and interviews with victims.
