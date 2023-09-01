A federal court in the Southern District of Texas has barred a Galveston-area tax preparer from preparing federal returns and owning, operating or franchising any tax return business in the future.
Johnathan Perry of X-Pert Taxes prepared more than 4,000 federal income tax returns between 2017 and 2022, according to a news release by the U.S. Department of Justice.
Perry was accused of overstating customers’ tax refunds by claiming fictitious employee business expenses, fabrication household help income, fabricating or inflating business losses and claiming education credits of fuel excise tax credits, that the customers were not entitled to, according to the Justice Department.
Perry couldn't be reach for comment.
The injunction requires Perry to surrender profits made as a result of illegal or wrongful conduct, according to the Justice Department.
The total owed was more than $324,000, according the department.
Perry also will be required to send notice to each person for whom he or the business prepared federal tax returns. The injunction also requires Perry to post the injunction in all locations where he conducts business and on all social media accounts and websites that advertise the tax services.
Preparer fraud is one of the Internal Revenue Service's “dirty dozen” tax scams, according the Justice Department. Other tax scams include phishing, employee retention credit claims, fake charities and false fuel tax credit claims, according to the IRS.
The IRS offers tips on how to accurately file returns and how to choose a tax return preparer, as well as steps taxpayers can take to get a jumpstart on filing. The IRS offers a service called IRS Free File, a free online tax preparation and filing options on IRS partner websites for individuals whose adjusted gross income is under $73,000. For individuals whose income is over that threshold, IRS Free File offers electronic federal tax forms that can be filled out and filed online for free.
For information on tax preparation or filing a tax return, visit www.irs.gov.
Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News
