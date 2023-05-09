GALVESTON
Tempers flared Tuesday when an FBI agent took the stand to testify in the 1983 Corvette Concepts triple homicide trial.
Defense attorney Kevin Rekoff cross-examined FBI Agent Richard Rennison about his investigation, which Rekoff said focused almost solely on defendant Jesse Dean Kersh, 64, of Spring.
Both men raised their voices as Rennison testified about his work on the case.
Rennison testified he was involved in surveillance of Kersh in 2006, inquiring into his and his wife’s vehicles.
THE CRIME
On the morning of Nov. 3, 1983, Thomas Earl McGraw, 28, Beth Yvette Wilburn, 25, and James Oatis, 22, were found dead inside the auto shop on West Main Street in League City.
The Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office determined Wilburn, a co-owner of the shop, had been stabbed 114 times in the torso and shot in the head.
McGraw, a Halliburton employee who apparently just happened to be at the shop, had been shot seven times and stabbed 15 times.
Oatis, a Houston electrician who was there just to repair a light, was shot eight times in the head.
On Feb. 21, 1985, Kersh, an employee at the shop, told investigators that when he left work on Nov. 2, 1983, Wilburn, Oatis and McGraw were all in the building and alive.
In the same interview, Kersh told police he did not own a .22-caliber handgun, the type previously thought to be used in the killings.
THE DRUG ANGLE
Rekoff questioned Rennison about why Kersh was so heavily investigated, when Corvette Concepts co-owner and manager Bob Currie was not, despite being interviewed by Rennison.
Rekoff suggested the FBI’s Behavioral Investigation Unit was used to assess who was likely to commit a crime, but Rennison said that it is to determine the type of offender who committed a crime, such as if they are military or non-military. Rekoff remarked that it is not an exact science, Rennison disagreed.
Rekoff then questioned Rennison about a bloody print found on top of a vehicle, but Rennison said it was undetermined whether it came from Wilburn and said it could have been left by the perpetrator, but it lacked sufficient detail to be examined.
On Monday, the idea of a drug angle or possible cartel hit was examined, Rekoff said. Rennison said that he could not trace anybody directly involved in the trade to the shop. Despite this, Rekoff identified a cocaine dealer who lived in the same apartment complex as Wilburn and left the state shortly after the killings. Rekoff identified another associate of both Wilburn and Currie who was involved in drug trafficking.
“The drug angle is weak,” Rennison said. “I see no reason to look at every fourth person and go down that rabbit hole.”
Rekoff displayed pictures to the jury showing cocaine and marijuana paraphernalia authorities found at the scene. A picture also showed McGraw with 10 syringes in his cowboy boots, which Rekoff suspected were used to inject cocaine.
In his interview with Rennison, Currie said he was unfamiliar with a screwdriver with a wooden handle that was determined to be used in the stabbings, but later changed his story and immediately identified it, Rekoff said.
THE BREAKTHROUGH
The case stayed cold until October 2006, when Darryl Krogman sent investigators a tip. Krogman told FBI agents he had been present when Kersh bought a .22-caliber pistol at a gun show, according to the affidavit.
Krogman also reportedly told investigators that, at Kersh’s request, he had made a “silencer” for a .22-caliber handgun shortly after that purchase and about six months before the murders.
Authorities interviewed Krogman the same day as Currie, Rennison said. Rekoff asked Rennison why he did not interview Steve Currie, Bob’s brother, who lived in the same home as Kersh at the time and was a possible alibi witness.
“Many thought (Bob) Currie was the chief suspect in this case,” Rekoff said.
Rekoff continued questioning Rennison after he answered his questions several times, saying he had no recollection of what was being asked and would need to review videos of the interviews.
“You didn’t review the video recently, even though you knew I’d ask you about it?” Rekoff asked. “Did you not expect a thorough cross-examination from me? I have questioned you on the stand before.”
Rennison said he had not reviewed the video recently, despite keeping in regular contact with prosecution.
In Texas, the murder of two or more persons during the same criminal episode is capital murder, punishable by death or life in prison without parole.
That definition of capital murder did not exist in 1983, and the law that applies to the filing of criminal charges is the law that was in effect at the time of the crimes.
Felony Division Chief Assistant District Attorney Kayla Allen and First Assistant District Attorney Kevin Petroff are representing the state, while 122nd District Court Judge Jeth Jones presides over the case.
The trial is on a break for the rest of the week, but will resume Monday and is expected to last the rest of next week.
