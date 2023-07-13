GALVESTON
The father of a 4-year-old boy who drowned at Moody Gardens Hotel on July 2 filed a lawsuit Thursday seeking $1 million in damages against the resort, asserting gross negligence.
Asher Rayburn, of Paris, Texas, died July 2 after drowning the night before in a pool at the Moody Gardens Hotel, 1 Hope Blvd., where he was celebrating his fifth birthday four days early with his mother.
Matt Greenberg of Zehl & Associates filed a lawsuit Thursday on behalf of Matthew Rayburn, Asher’s father, asserting the hotel had been negligent.
The firm didn’t respond to a request for comment Thursday.
Moody Gardens officials declined to comment, citing the litigation.
The lawsuit asserts the hotel failed to monitor and control access to the pool area; failed to properly hire, manage, train and supervise competent employees; failed to respond or intervene in a timely manner; failed to take appropriate and reasonable action; failed to provide timely and or adequate medical assistance; failed to provide and enforce adequate safety equipment policies and procedures; and failed to have a lifeguard on duty.
First responders went to the Moody Gardens Hotel at about 9:30 p.m. July 1, Fire Chief Charles Olsen said at the time.
Rayburn was found unconscious in the bottom of the pool before emergency personnel arrived, Olsen said.
First responders were able to revive the child’s pulse while he was being transported to the University of Texas Medical Branch John Sealy Hospital, but he died the next morning, Olsen said.
It was the first time there had been a drowning that resulted in a death at the hotel, Moody Gardens President and CEO John Zendt told The Daily News immediately after the drowning. The pool closes at about 11 p.m. and doesn’t have lifeguards.
Usually, no lifeguard is required in a hotel if there’s no diving board, according to the Texas Hotel & Lodging Association.
“We comply with all state regulations and are currently reviewing the events,” Zendt said immediately after the drowning. “We’re always seeing how we can improve safety for the public and our employees.”
The case is assigned to Judge Lonnie Cox’s 56th Judicial District Court, according to the clerk’s office.
(1) comment
As was to be expected. Does Moody Gardens counter sue for horrifically poor parenting?
