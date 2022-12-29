GALVESTON
The two uncommon fluffy, white fantail pigeons found strolling and pecking around in The Daily News’ parking lot on Teichman Road on Dec. 13 were adopted by a hairstylist after hearing about them through a client.
Updated: December 29, 2022 @ 10:03 pm
The fantails are commonly used for racing, showing and delivering messages.
Rachel West, who adopted the birds Dec. 18, said the messages these birds were carrying was hope and love.
West, who had heard about the pigeons through a client at First Impressions -N- Galveston Blow Dry Bar in the island’s downtown, felt the need to go to the Galveston Island Humane Society shelter and adopted them. She named the feathered pair Tweedledee and Tweedledum.
She adopted the pigeons because she knew they were special, she said.
West had been going through a difficult point in her life and nearly died four weeks ago because of serious health complications, she said.
The birds are a spiritual message from God and represent love, West said. The fantails, which are residing at her business, eventually will move into a Victorian bird cage for more room, she said.
West plays piano to lull the birds to sleep, she said.
Daily News photojournalist Jennifer Reynolds spotted the two birds on Dec. 13 in the grassy area near the newspaper’s parking lot, she said.
“They didn’t look like our regular birds that we have here,” Reynolds said. “I noticed that they were unusual pigeons with a fantail.”
The pigeons were tame and by appearances not very street-smart, she said. Reynolds speculated they’d been grounded by strong winds blowing that day.
She worried about the friendly, fluffy, naïve pair encountering the neighborhood coyotes and called the Galveston Island Humane Society shelter, she said.
They were out of place just in general, local animal authorities said.
“They’re simply not our native species that we see commonly in Galveston,” said Josh Henderson, executive director and CEO of Galveston Island Humane Society.
Although the shelter deals with all sorts of stray animals beyond dogs and cats, the fantails were an uncommon arrival, Henderson said.
Fantails are a specialized variety developed through selective crossbreeding that often receive training for maximum distance and speed for use in pigeon racing.
The fantails have a new home and have brought new meaning to West’s life, she said.
“They keep me going,” she said.
José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com
Reporter
