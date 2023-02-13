GALVESTON
Police Chief Doug Balli said Monday miscommunication between the police department and city leaders about a controversial SWAT raid in late January was his fault.
“I take ownership that I failed to notify the city manager’s office about the warrant service,” Balli said. “I want to clarify that the miscommunication was not intentional.”
Balli received a brief synopsis about 4 a.m. after the 2 a.m. Jan. 22 SWAT raid, which he meant to forward to the city manager’s office, but didn’t send, he said.
“I thought I had forwarded the information, but I didn’t,” Balli said. “And I take ownership of that. I own that failure. I will ensure that any future notifications are made properly.”
Balli was reinstated to his post Wednesday after a seven-day investigation into the police department’s communication with city leaders about the SWAT raid.
Balli was placed on administrative leave Jan. 28, after the raid at the home of Erika Rios in the 5300 block of Avenue O. Officers entered the home searching for Cameron Vargas, 17, who had been charged with murder in the shooting death of Malik Dunn, 25, of Beaumont.
Officers had warrants authorizing a search for drugs, firearms and other potential evidence, as well as for Vargas, who had left the Rios house before officers arrived.
The charge against Vargas was dropped Jan. 25 when “new evidence and information” emerged, according to a Jan. 27 police statement.
Balli’s leave was not in relation to the raid itself, but with communication about the event between the police department and City Manager Brian Maxwell.
City administrators and elected officials didn’t learn about the police action until about four days after the fact from a news article.
The raid left Rios, her 16-year-old son, 18-year-old daughter and her daughter’s 16-year-old friend with injuries and did more than $5,000 of damage, Rios said.
City leaders had been in contact with attorney Tony Buzbee, one of two lawyers representing the family, about the city covering the costs of the home repairs. The Rios family has accepted the city’s offer to pay for the repairs, Buzbee said.
It was unclear whether the attorneys intend to take legal action against the city.
Balli said he was confident the city’s investigation would find there was no intention to conceal any facts about the SWAT raid from the city, he said.
“I want our citizens to be proud of the police department,” Balli said. “It’s never easy when you’re involuntarily taken off work. I missed the police department and communication with staff and citizens. I’m hoping to put that behind me and move forward. I’m glad to be back.”
The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the police action at the Avenue O residence, officials have said.
