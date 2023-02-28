GALVESTON
Clarence William Josey Jr., one of the first Black entertainers from Galveston to appear on national television, died Jan. 9 at his home in Dallas after a battle with cancer. He was 77.
Josey was born Dec. 9, 1945, in Galveston, the first of six children. From a young age, he enjoyed watching entertainers such as Little Richard, Stevie Wonder, James Brown and Jackie Wilson on TV, his brother, James Josey, said.
“When we would play football, Clarence would go out to the creek and pick up some sticks and start beating on a box and play like he was the man,” James Josey said.
Josey attended Carver Elementary School, Goliad Junior High School and Central High School. By the age of 12, he had gained notoriety as a drummer.
“He would always draw a crowd of people,” James Josey said. “He played like a professional drummer, but he was completely self-taught.”
Josey grew up Palm Terrace Housing project at 43rd and Ball streets and started to perform at local cafés at the age of 14.
“He was so good that the adults that frequented there would give him money to sing and dance,” James Josey said. “He would come out of there with a pocket full of money.
“That was the beginning of his musical career.”
Josey taught himself to play the drums, bass guitar, keyboard and harmonica. He eventually played with older musicians such as Louis “Blues Boy” Jones, Doug McKinley, Ray Field “Benny Scott” Edwards and Curtis Lewis.
In 1961, as Little Clarence Josey and the Aces, he recorded his first hit record with the titles “I Need A Girl” and “I Wonder Why,” James Josey said.
In 1962, at the age of 16, he appeared on national television singing his hit record, which made him Galveston’s first Black teen musician to perform on national television.
“All of our neighbors were glued to the television,” James Josey said. “It was exciting for everyone to see he had made it. I’ll never forget that day.”
Local musician Curt Gillins recalls seeing Josey play on national television.
“I was watching it with amazement,” Gillins said. “I saw him on the television when I was 12 years old. He was singing a couple of his numbers and it was absolutely amazing.”
Gillins, also a percussionist, counts Josey among his inspirations.
At 18, Josey opened for legendary musicians such as B.B. King and Bobby Bland at the Galveston’s Historic Pleasure Pier.
“When Little Richard played in Houston, he sent people to ask Little Clarence Josey to open the show for him,” James Josey said. “He moved out to Dallas at the age of 23; it was only the beginning.”
Josey went on to play with musicians like Erykah Badu, Joe Tex, Z.Z. Hill, Johnnie Taylor and Ike and Tina Turner.
“He was the best drummer I’d ever seen.” Wilford Brisco, a Dallas friend, said. “Clarence could play the harmonica and make it sound like anything you wanted to hear.”
Dallas musician Tutu Jones remembered Josey as an icon.
“I met him through my father when I was a kid,” Jones said. “I remember as a child he was playing drums and he would play them great. Not only was he a great drummer, he was a great friend.”
He also was a good husband, his wife, Lucille Josey, said.
She and Clarence Josey met in 1970, dated for a while, separated, met again in 2000 and were married for the next 22 years, she said.
“I wish I had 22 years more with him,” Lucille Josey said. “Clarence was such a godsend to me — he truly was a great man, was so humble you wouldn’t know that he would know the musicians he played with.”
“He was a musical legend and a great man,” she said.
What a legacy! Gone too soon!
