Four witnesses, including three autopsy professionals, took the stand Wednesday to describe the gruesome aftermath of the Corvette Concepts killings that left three dead.
On trial is Jesse Dean Kersh, 64, of Spring, accused in the 1983 triple-homicide.
Galveston County Medical Examiner Dr. Erin Barnhart testified about the shooting of James Oatis, 22. Barnhart testified Oatis was shot in the back of the head and in the left cheek.
Oatis died on Nov. 3, 1983, along with Beth Yvette Wilburn, 25, and Thomas Earl McGraw, 28. All three were found dead inside the auto shop on West Main Street in League City.
The Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office, headed at the time by Dr. Will Korndorffer, determined Wilburn, a co-owner of the shop, had been stabbed 114 times in the torso and shot in the head.
McGraw, a Halliburton employee who apparently just happened to be at the shop, was shot seven times and stabbed 15 times.
Oatis, a Houston electrician who was there just to repair a light, was shot eight times in the head.
Korndorffer’s daughter Brenda Williams, who is not a trained pathologist but often assisted her father, testified she accompanied her father to the crime scene, but only remembered seeing Wilburn’s body lying on her stomach. Williams remembered examining McGraw’s body, as a jury was shown a picture of the screwdriver used to stab him and Wilburn.
Williams testified it was one of only two crime scenes she ever attended.
Defense attorney Kevin Rekoff showed the jury photos from the scene of investigators not wearing gloves, protective clothing, head covers or protective coverings on their feet, which Williams conceded was poor procedure and not how she or her father handled a scene.
Retired FBI agent Steve Casper, who in 2006 examined bullets and casings from the scene testified he couldn’t determine whether a single weapon fired all the shots. Casper determined the .22-caliber long rifle bullets, made by Federal, Winchester and CCI, had all be been fired with a handgun, however.
On Feb. 21, 1985, Kersh told investigators that when he left work on Nov. 2, 1983, Wilburn, Oatis and McGraw were all in the building and alive.
The case stayed cold until October 2006, when Darryl Krogman told FBI agents he had been present when Kersh bought a .22-caliber pistol at a gun show, according to an affidavit.
Krogman also told investigators that, at Kersh’s request, he had made a “silencer” for a handgun shortly after that purchase and about six months before the murders.
Kersh had previously denied owning a .22-caliber handgun.
Felony Division Chief Assistant District Attorney Kayla Allen and First Assistant District Attorney Kevin Petroff are representing the state, while 122nd District Court Judge Jeth Jones presides over the case.
The trial is expected to last through the rest of the week.
Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news
