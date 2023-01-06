Emergency medical services often are lifesaving, but they can be expensive and debts incurred during an accident or illness can follow people for years after the fact, consumer advocates said.
An estimated 3 million Americans need ambulance transportation to a hospital each year, according to the Public Interest Research Group.
Emergency medical service agencies charge based on the severity of the call and distance of the transport. Health insurance might cover part or all of an ambulance transport, depending on the policy, according to the Texas Department of Insurance.
But an ambulance ride can set even the insured back $500 to $1,000, according to the the Public Interest Research Group. And the bills can haunt the uninsured and others unable to pay for years.
There's another side of the expense ledger, however. Cities and other governmental agencies spend millions of dollars to provide emergency medical services.
Even in a relatively small town such as Santa Fe, with a population of less than 13,000, the operating cost of an EMS service is about $1 million a year, including salaries, insurance, fuel and ambulance repairs, Fire Chief Tommy Anderson said.
The city's total expenses for the 2021-2022 fiscal year was a little more than $9.3 million, which means EMS services was a full 10 percent of its expenses.
And governments frequently can't collect money from emergency medical service consumers to recover the costs.
The Texas City Commission on Wednesday approved writing off more than $120,000 of uncollectible emergency medical costs that were more than 120 days past due at the end of its fiscal year. When the city writes the loss off of its budget, it sends the debt to a bill collector to pursue payment.
Texas City is one of a few cities in Galveston County with its own EMS service. The others are League City, Friendswood, Dickinson and Santa Fe. The services all are run in conjunction with their fire departments.
Like Texas City, League City sends unpaid EMS charges to a debt collection agency, officials said.
“A claim is placed when the bill comes in and if we get no response after six months, it is sent to delinquency,” League City EMS Chief Nicole Smith said. “The outstanding money from bills does not affect our budget as the city finances it.”
Santa Fe’s EMS service takes a different approach compared to Texas City or League City.
“Whatever insurance doesn't pay is written off and not sent to collections,” Anderson said. “We don't want to add to any hardship somebody is dealing with.”
Santa Fe EMS works with clients hoping they'll pay at least a little, but the organization covers what they can't pay, Anderson said.
“This is really not a large burden to us, as we are in an area with a lot of people who are insured,” Anderson said. “We are not making money, but we are maintaining.
“Our Emergency Service District tax covers most of it. I believe this is the right way to do this.”
Friendswood and Dickinson EMS could not be reached for comment.
The Galveston Area Ambulance Authority, operated through the Galveston County Health District, serves much of the county, including Kemah, Clear Lake Shores, Bayou Vista, Hitchcock, Jamaica Beach, Galveston, Bacliff, Bayshore and San Leon.
In 2019, the Galveston Fire Department was considering branching off and establishing its own EMS, but decided against it. The department pays about $500,000 to the Galveston Area Ambulance Authority for its service, but if it were independent, it would cost the city about $4 million, Galveston Fire Chief Charles Olsen said.
“It’s a pretty great deal for everybody,” Olsen said. “The money is paid through our water bills and some small city taxes. We get excellent service from the ambulance authority.”
The Galveston County Health District didn't provide information or comment by the publication deadline.
Galveston County has a number of private EMS services, including Mescon EMS, Signa EMS, Windsor EMS and Acadian EMS.
Collections for private EMS services are pretty standard across the board, according to Mescon administrator Carol Ubokah.
“Insurance will pay part of the bill and the rest will go to collections, where the debt can be purchased and others can pursue payment,” Ubokah said.
Signa, Windsor and Acadian could not be reached for comment.
One of the things driving the costs of emergency medical services for both consumers and providers is what one group said is misuse by people who need a ride more than emergency medical care.
Only 75 percent of EMS transports were found to be appropriate by EMS providers, a study by the Academy of Emergency Medicine found.
Misuse of emergency service is not only a waste of time for providers and a waste of money for those calling for service, but it could also put lives in danger when somebody truly needs service, the academy said.
