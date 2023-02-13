LA MARQUE
Police department employees complained about incidents of sexual harassment and favoritism in a report based on anonymous surveys and interviews that was discussed during a special council meeting Monday afternoon.
Updated: February 13, 2023 @ 10:58 pm
The report prompted Mayor Keith Bell to worry the department was “in severe trouble.”
“Women are frequently sexually harassed by those in positions of power (chief, lieutenant, sergeant),” one employee said in an anonymous survey conducted during the assessment.
“Men are frequently sexually harassed due to the preferential treatment of women,” the same respondent asserted.
In response to those assertions, Police Chief Randall Aragon said he was unaware of any incidents of sexual harassment within the department.
City council members had received a copy of the report before Monday’s meeting and discussed some details, but the full report was not immediately available for public review.
The assessment was filled out by 20 of the 50 employees asked to participate, officials said.
More than 20 people in the department declined to participate in the review out of fear of retaliation, Mayor Keith Bell said Monday.
Aragon argued Monday the report was not a fair reflection of his performance as chief because it was conducted only months after he assumed the post.
“You can not change an organization’s culture in the flip of a coin,” Aragon said Monday. “We are going in the right direction, but it will take three to five years to see change.”
Aragon was named chief of police in October 2021, and the assessment, which City Manager Cesar Garcia commissioned, began in September 2022, said Billy Tidwell of BRT Consulting, which conducted the assessment.
Results of the report did not vary much from a similar assessment he conducted of the police department in 2019, Tidwell said.
Police department employees participated in the anonymous survey online and more than 40 hours of interviews were conducted for the report, Tidwell said.
Employees answered 20 questions, and an overwhelming majority spoke negatively about the operations of the police department, the leadership of the police chief and other employees in positions of power.
In one question on the report asking whether employees intend to continue working at the department, five of 16 respondents said they didn’t intend to be working there in a year from the time of the report. Two were unsure, and four did not respond.
Police department ranks had been declining over the past few months and the department was having a difficult time retaining employees, Councilman Michael Carlson said Monday.
“It can be true that crime is down; but it can also be true that our police department is in severe trouble,” Bell said. “If we can not get a grasp on what is happening internally, whatever is happening externally will be reversed.”
Sarah Grunau: 409-683-5226; sarah.grunau@galvnews.com
Reporter
