Sometimes, drinking beer can help preserve history on the island.
Representatives of Saint Arnold Brewing Company presented a check for more than $4,000 to the Galveston Historical Foundation during the Galveston Pub Crawl, which made its return June 24.
The beer’s name was inspired by the 1877 tall ship Elissa. Since the beer’s debut in 2004, a portion of its proceeds are donated to the historical foundation.
“In 2004, Saint Arnold asked fans for suggestions for names for a new IPA and the Elissa was chosen,” said Will Wright, the chief creative officer for the Galveston Historical Foundation. “Saint Arnold is a big part of Dickens on the Strand and we have built a great, strong relationship.”
The Elissa originally from Aberdeen, Scotland, and sailed to Galveston at least twice, as part of the trade of bananas and cotton, at a time when the Galveston port was among the busiest in the country, Wright said. The square-rigged iron barque ship was brought from a scrap yard in Piraeus Harbor, Greece to Galveston for restoration in 1978. Restoration was completed in 1982 and the ship was transformed into a floating museum.
The ship is one of only three ships of its kind that can actively sail. The ship is the official Tall Ship of Texas, designated by the Texas Legislature in 2005 and a National Historic Landmark, designated in 1990, according to the society. The ship welcomes 40,000 visitors each year and can be found at Pier 22 in Galveston.
Officials from Saint Arnold were not available for comment for this story.
Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news
