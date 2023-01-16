The price of eggs has reached historic highs because of an avian flu and the tough economy, hurting consumers and producers.
From December 2021 to December 2022, the price of eggs soared 60 percent, increasing 11 percent in November alone, accounting for the largest increase in the Consumer Price Index, a measurement of changes in retail prices among a constant list of goods and services.
That happened as the index recorded an overall decrease of 0.1 percent in December and as inflation continued to fall, dropping from 7.1 percent in November to 6.5 percent in December, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The poultry industry is dealing with the deadliest bird flu outbreaks in U.S. history, with more than 58 million birds dying from the sickness or being culled, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The flu strain, which was first detected in the United States in February, has spread to 46 states, according to the department. The virus has caused hardship for local egg and hen producers.
It has taken a large toll on local farmers, who have had to take special precautions to keep their flock safe.
“I have to be very careful who I let on the farm and near the flock,” said Ken Adams, owner of Kenz Henz Pastured Poultry and Eggs, 4602 Tower Road in Santa Fe.
“This is a very contagious strain that can wipe out a flock in a snap. Wild birds are spreading it and if they defecated onto the area my birds are, it can decimate the population.”
Adams, who supplies pasture-raised, antibiotic-free eggs to 65 area H-E-B stores, 113 Kroger stores and several locally owned grocery stores, has been fortunate to keep his flock of more than 17,000 hens safe, he said.
The flu isn’t the only factor hurting farmers and those relying on eggs sales. Adams also cited the war in Ukraine, a major exporter of feeds and fertilizers to the United States.
“Because we are a smaller supplier, it has been difficult to raise our prices in line with the market,” Adams said. “So, we have some of the cheapest prices and the increased demand for a good product has been hard to keep up with.”
“We have a limited flock and it can take time to increase it to meet the demand. I have asked distributors to let me increase prices, but they claim that prices will be dropping soon.”
A good laying hen can produce six eggs a week, which gives his farm a yield of about 5.3 million eggs a year, he said.
Breakfast has traditionally been one of the cheapest meals of the day, but for breakfast and brunch restaurateurs, that hasn’t been the case lately.
“These egg prices are getting ridiculous,” said Kathryne Crain, owner of ShyKatZ, Deli & Bakery, 1528 Ave. L in Galveston, said. “In the middle of 2021, we could get 15 dozen eggs for $19.99, which has risen to $62.99. We probably go through 20 of these crates a week.”
Crain has had to do something she didn’t even do during the pandemic as it severely hurt the restaurant industry — raise prices.
“I can’t justify passing on the price increase to customers,” Crain said. “But we have had to tweak prices a bit. Margins are already small when operating a restaurant and this has hurt us.
“We use eggs in almost everything here. So, some have tried to get us to move to an egg substitute, but I refuse to do that.”
Bakers use eggs in just about everything and price increases have hurt sales, said Brittney O’Connor, owner of Bake Me A Dream, 1619 6th St. in Texas City.
“Egg prices are always fluctuating and right now they are definitely at the high end,” O’Connor said. “This has been a big problem for us. We have had to raise prices and it is affecting us big time.
“Customers don’t want to pay for high-quality goods, so they go to H-E-B or Kroger instead of us.”
O’Connor estimates the business goes through as many as 600 eggs on a typical week, but can double during busy times.
“Eggs are not the only factor in high costs right now,” O’Connor said. “Flour and sugar are also very expensive.
“If the health department would allow it, I would just have hens and produce my own eggs.”
Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news
