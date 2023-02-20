GALVESTON
Anointed by some as the nation’s third-largest Mardi Gras celebration, Galveston’s rendition of Carnival is delivering increasing prosperity to the island, vendors, krewes and operators, stakeholders say.
Some insiders argue Galveston’s two-week shindig, which started as a single masked ball in 1867, now lags behind only New Orleans and Mobile, Alabama.
The pre-Lenten festival has evolved to attract 350,000 revelers to the island each year for street parades, masked balls and private parties.
This year’s 112th edition has been one of its largest ever, filling hotels and restaurants and boosting the island economy in the off-season as people who revived the celebration had envisioned.
“It was kind of the perfect weekend with it being President’s Day and the weather being perfect,” said Danny Hart, co-founder of the Galveston Restaurant Group, which operates eateries such as Papa’s Pizza, Saltwater Grill, Taquilo’s and Mario’s Seawall Italian & Pizzeria.
“We did really well; we were really lucky,” he said. “Sunday was an extra busy day for us. It was a whole lot better than last year. A lot of people stayed last night, and it definitely helped the restaurants.”
The main difference Hart noticed this year was merry makers seemed to stay longer and spend more money, he said.
“They weren’t in a rush to get off the island,” Hart said. “Some hotels were still busy last night, where, typically, on Sunday nights, hotels are emptying out. So, it was definitely better this year. I think it’s a sign of good things to come, with spring break coming. Summer is right around the corner, and keeping this good weather up will definitely help us.”
MARDI GRAS MEMORIES
After World War II, the city of Galveston largely was silent during Carnival season, until its largest krewe helped bring it back to its former glory.
The first celebration of Mardi Gras Galveston was 1867, just 10 years after the celebration began in New Orleans. Mardi Gras wasn’t nearly as elaborate as the two-weekend celebration today; people attended masked balls and theater shows.
Celebrations grew over the years, but costs did too and became daunting. Parades sputtered to a halt in the 1880s and masked balls alone remained. Parades returned in 1910 and celebrations grew until World War II, when they ceased for more than four decades.
In 1985, businessman George P. Mitchell helped revive the celebration. Also instrumental in the revitalization of Mardi Gras Galveston was the Krewe of the Knights of Momus. The Knights of Momus trace its history to 1871, four years after the first edition of Mardi Gras Galveston. The Knights held parades and balls and selected a theme each year, which restaurants and saloons would follow.
When the festivities were brought back in 1985, Mitchell and Dancie Ware, a founding trustee of the Knights of Momus, collaborated to create the Momus Grand Night Parade, which has remained one of Mardi Gras Galveston’s biggest events.
“I am not surprised that our celebration has become one of the largest in the country,” Ware said. “It is unique and this is such a special location that attracts people from all over the world.
“When we brought the celebrations back, we envisioned a two-weekend carnival during the mid-winter tourist season. Over the years, we have seen the number of krewes grow, along with the substantial growth in the diversity, membership and sustainability.”
Another influential member of the Knights of Momus who helped revitalize the celebrations is island Realtor V.J. Tramonte.
“When we first began our efforts to bring back Mardi Gras, we went to New Orleans and got floats for our parades,” Tramonte said. “Galveston’s Mardi Gras celebration is such a great economic boost to the city, bringing out a lot of people and filling up hotels. It has been a blessing to be a part of this and it was so meaningful to have the celebrations after Hurricane Ike and COVID.”
REVITALIZATION
“They say it is the third-largest celebration, but it may be the second at this point,” said Mike Dean, owner of Yaga’s Entertainment, which organizes Galveston’s celebration.
Ware credits Yaga’s Entertainment for helping to continue growing Galveston’s Mardi Gras.
“Mike Dean has done a great job with the celebration,” Ware said. “It is organized and professional and has been an ongoing success. He has been creative with it and has been respectful of the original blueprint.”
Ware also credits island-born billionaire Tilman Fertitta, CEO of Landry’s Inc., for supporting the event.
“Credit also goes to Tilman Fertitta, who has brought prestige to the event and has been a big supporter of our parade and offered a lot of financial commitment.”
Mardi Gras Galveston brings in more than 350,000 visitors over the two weekends of celebration, boosting the local economy, Galveston Park Board of Trustees spokeswoman Caitlin Carnes said. A study in 2018 found that the celebration boosts hotel revenue by more than 12 percent compared to non-event weekends and 42 percent for short-term rentals, equating to $4 million in lodging revenue, Carnes said.
“Mardi Gras Galveston has become a symbol of the resiliency and revitalization of Galveston,” Carnes said. “After storms, fires and floods, it has come back bigger and better than ever.
“It truly is one-of-a-kind experience with the parade route spanning both the beach and the downtown entertainment district.”
FROM THE CROWD
Despite a relatively cold start for the big finale Saturday, attendees were ready to party when the gates opened. One such visitor was Randall Glenn, of Jasper, who brought a chair with him and took his spot along the parade route.
“This is my second year coming to Mardi Gras, and I am also here celebrating my wife’s birthday,” Glenn said. “This celebration is different from others because you have the beach close by. We really enjoy the parades and all the different places to eat. I really love it out here.”
Kyle Husband, of Woodville, was in the spirit, sporting a purple shirt and a collection of beads.
“This is the closest large Mardi Gras celebration to me, and it’s a great place to drink and have a fun time with friends,” Husband said. “I really enjoy seeing all the different costumes and all the activities here.”
Compared to others, Galveston’s festivities cater more to families, said Wanette Jackson, who recently moved to the island from The Woodlands.
“I really like that this Mardi Gras is family friendly,” said Jackson, who was joined by her children Taliyah, Timothy and Taelynn. “It feels safe and well controlled. We really enjoy all the food, and the kids like the beads. We enjoy watching the parades.”
The increased traffic to Strand businesses in an otherwise slow part of the year is appreciated by merchants.
“Compared to a normal winter weekend, it is much busier,” said Kendall Neely, owner of Bunch’a Cool Stuff. “We have catered some of our products to Mardi Gras visitors, but most of our business over the weekends is window alcohol sales.”
Mardi Gras Galveston closes out today, also known as Fat Tuesday, following the Mystic Krewe of Aquarius parade at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 75 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.