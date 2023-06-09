GALVESTON
Some islanders are crying foul after the city council voted to remove a restricted-use designation from an East End beach without reading about 80 letters from residents mostly opposed to the measure.
The letters recorded deep opposition to the move from beach users who argue the city was abetting efforts to drive them off the sand.
Typically, the city secretary would read such letters into the public record before a vote, which didn't happen in this case.
City officials, however, did have the opportunity to review the letters before the vote, Mayor Craig Brown said.
“We got like 80 letters of written comments and to read all those would take maybe two and a half hours, so the city secretary sent them to every council member before the meeting,” Brown said.
Under the old ordinance, people couldn't drive a car onto the beach unless they were using it to fish, were physically disabled or helping physically disabled people access the beach, or to launch a non-motorized boat. Under the new ordinance, which must be approved the General Land Office, no one can drive onto the eastern edge of the restricted-use area.
Some residents were angered to learn the city was voting on whether to remove a restricted-use designation that allowed anglers, people with physical disabilities and boaters using non-motorized watercraft to drive on the beach.
Beachgoers have flouted the rules of the restricted-use area over the past several years, trampling the dune system and partying loudly into the night at Access Point 1C, 228 E Beach Drive, Councilman David Collins, who represents the area, argues.
Some of Collins’ constituents dispute that assertion, and some wrote to the city to say so.
Among them was Seth Jones, who since the 1980s has been hauling 50 pounds of fishing and kayaking equipment down this specific beach, he said.
“He does not represent my family’s interest regarding the East End special use beach area,” Jones wrote to city officials. “His characterization of the special-use area is cherry-picked from information supplied by an individual and an HOA made up of vacation homes and short-term rentals.”
Some of the other letters stated:
• “Allowing cars on the beach is absolutely crucial for equitable access to the amenity that we all love and utilize," Ashile Frederiksen wrote. "As able-bodied individuals, we cannot take for granted the access that allowing driving on the beach provides to those who are disabled or (have) physical limitations, such as fatigue. We are all residents of Galveston; we should all have access to the beach.”
• “City council’s mission is to serve the city and the people within the Galveston community," Rachel Ballback argued. "To serve the Galveston community means to serve all individuals, including the elderly and people with a disability. By not allowing car access on East Beach, the city council is not fulfilling its mission to serve people. There is access on the West End, but it is very challenging to get cars through unless you have a big truck. Furthermore, getting a big truck is hard with physical disabilities.”
• “Families of different abilities should be able to enjoy going to the beach just as much as anyone else," Anjaly Joshy wrote. "This is a social-justice issue, as many families cannot go to the beach due to the lack of accessibility. By creating an accessible environment, people of all abilities will be able to enjoy the great Galveston beaches and enjoy all the tourist aspects.”
GET OUTTA MY BEACH!
Some residents, however, assert the issue became so abrasive one homeowner installed a chain to keep drivers from the beach. Police had to intervene before the man removed the impediment to public beach access.
The motion, if approved by the Texas General Land Office, would remove the area’s restricted-use determination, which allows anglers, disabled people and boaters with non-motorized craft to drive on the beach.
Because the land office requires any city removing vehicular beach access to replace that with equal or greater parking, only about 1,000 feet of that area immediately in front of RREAF Holdings’ property to the east of Stewart Beach, will be closed to vehicular access and lose its restricted-use designation.
RREAF Holdings supplied 143 spots in front of its properties east of Stewart Beach. Property owners closer to Stewart Beach requesting closure didn’t provide ample parking, so the land office would immediately deny a request that included closing that portion of beach, city officials have said.
FIGHTING FOR THEIR LIFESTYLE
Beachgoers are fighting for their lifestyle, Jeff Seinsheimer, chairman of the local Surfrider Foundation chapter, said.
“The city is being a poor steward of these public beaches,” Seinsheimer said. "I challenge city council members to walk these long distances, with supplies for the day in tow, under the blistering sun, both ways.”
Seinsheimer hopes the land office will deny the ordinance closing beaches to vehicular access, he said.
“It took me more than 30 minutes to get that beast of a surfboard on my car by myself,” Seinsheimer said. “That’s just at my house. Then, I’ve got to get it off of there by myself, get it into the water and do it all in reverse. That thing weighs 50 pounds.
“I’m 60 years old; that’s a lot of work for me.”
Dragging a surfboard from a farther distance would be nearly impossible for surfers like Seinsheimer, he said.
“It’s not easy for anybody,” Seinsheimer said.
Those avid surfers and boaters with non-motorized vessels need to be able to drive directly onto the beach to launch their recreational watercraft, Seinsheimer said.
“They are systematically moving people, tourists, as far away from the water that they will tolerate,” Seinsheimer said. “And that’s not a way to do business. It needs to be accessible and reasonable.”
