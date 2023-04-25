GALVESTON COUNTY
Numbers from the first day of early voting were typically low, with a few polling places in the county bucking the trend, officials said Tuesday.
Just 753 of 185,000 registered voters in Galveston County turned out Monday for the first day of voting, said Wendi Fragoso, chief deputy clerk for elections in Galveston County.
Nearly half of Monday’s voters were in Friendswood or Dickinson.
“The first day of voting was very slow and it seems so far that it is not picking up Tuesday,” Fragoso said. “We do not typically expect city elections to have a large turnout and we have no indication whether Election Day will be busy or not.”
Most local elections, particularly spring elections, see very low voter turnout. About 25 percent of eligible voters turnout for local elections, according to the non-profit organization Fair Vote. This is in contrast to the 2020 presidential election, which saw nearly 70 percent of eligible voters cast their ballot, the highest turnout of the 21st century, despite the COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainty about mail-in voting, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
The First Baptist Church of Friendswood polling place, 111 E. Heritage Drive, had the most traffic Monday, with nearly 165 voters casting ballots for two council members, with one running unopposed.
The Dickinson race, with the makeup of the city council hanging in the balance, drew about 150 voters between its two locations, Dickinson City Hall, 4403 state Highway 3, and Dickinson Community Center, 2714 State Highway 3. On the ballot is the city’s mayoral election and three seats on the city council.
Galveston’s Seaside Church, 16534 Termini San Luis Pass Road, also had a decent turnout with 75 voters casting ballots for the District 2 council seat and a charter amendment to lift a sunset provision from a 0.5 percent sales tax.
Island voters will determine whether many millions of dollars in sales tax revenue continues to be spent on such things as parks and street improvements or moved to the city’s general fund.
Between the College of the Mainland’s main campus, 1200 N. Amburn Road, and its League City campus, 1411 W. Main St., 70 voters cast ballots in a $250 million bond referendum for the construction and purchase of new buildings, and for two trustee positions.
Despite a short ballot — just the college bond and Position 7 trustee — 70 voters turned out at Texas City’s Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N.
La Marque also saw dozens come out to vote on the city’s proposed 11 charter amendments and for positions B and D on its council, while Hitchcock and Kemah voters cast their ballots for mayor and two council positions.
Early voting continues 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday and a.m. to 7 p.m. May 1 and May 2. Election Day voting is from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 6.
